Virginia Places Five on All-ACC Women's Soccer Teams

The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled its All-ACC women's soccer teams and annual awards on Wednesday as voted by the ACC coaches and Virginia had five players earn All-ACC selections.

Junior midfielder Lia Godfrey was named to the All-ACC First Team for the second season in a row. Godfrey has tallied six goals and four assists this season for a total of 16 points and notched the game-winners against North Carolina and Duke. This is the third season in a row that Godfrey has earned an All-ACC selection, as she was the ACC Freshman of the Year in the 2020-2021 season.

Graduate forward Haley Hopkins earned a spot on the All-ACC Second Team. She leads Virginia in both goals (11) and points (26). Her 11 goals are tied for the second-most in the ACC and she ranks third in the conference in points. Hopkins has scored three game-winning goals and was twice voted the ACC Player of the Week. Throughout her six-year career, Hopkins has earned all-conference honors five times. She was the 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year and an All-SEC selection in 2018, 2019, and 2020 at Vanderbilt, and was selected to the All-ACC Third Team in her first season at UVA in 2021.

Fifth-year forward Alexa Spaanstra earned All-ACC honors for the fifth time as she was placed on the All-ACC Third Team. She has seven goals and five assists this season and has scored two game-winning goals. Spaanstra was selected to the All-ACC Third Team in 2018, the Second Team in 2019, and the First Team in both the 2020-2021 and 2021 seasons.

First-year midfielder Maggie Cagle earned a spot on both the All-ACC Third Team and the ACC All-Freshman Team after leading the Cavaliers in assists (9) and also posting three goals in her first season in Charlottesville. Cagle has assisted on five game-winning goals and two of her goals were game-winners as well.

Cagle is joined on the ACC All-Freshman Team by Jill Flammia, who tallied three goals in 11 matches in her first collegiate season. 10 of Flammia's 18 shots have gone on cage for a 0.556 shot on goal percentage, which ranks third on the team.

Virginia was eliminated from the ACC Women's Soccer Championship with a 2-1 loss to Duke last Sunday. UVA will learn its NCAA Tournament fate when the bracket is revealed on Monday, November 7th.

