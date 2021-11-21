Virginia Volleyball Loses to NC State in Final Home Match of the Regular Season

The Virginia Cavaliers volleyball team played its final home match of the season on Saturday, welcoming NC State into Memorial Gymnasium one last time for the 2021 campaign.

It was a competitive match for the first two sets, but UVA was eventually overwhelmed by NC State in a 22-25, 22-25, 12-25 loss to the Wolfpack.

Virginia won the opening point of the match, but then lost the next five points. NC State went on to build a lead as large as 10 at 18-8, but the Hoos rallied to make a game out of it at 21-18. NC State was able to make the key plays to outlast the Cavaliers with a 25-22 win to take the first set.

Alana Walker led Virginia with seven kills and five blocks, while Brooklyn Borum filled the stat sheet with five kills, six digs, and two blocks.

UVA hung around with NC State for a while in what was a very closely contested second set. Like so many times this season, the Hoos were competitive with their opponent for most of the game and gave themselves a chance to win it, before failing to win crucial points down the stretch. Virginia had it down to one at 18-17 and was within two points multiple times in the final few points of the second set, but NC State was sharper than Virginia at the critical moments and came away with the 25-22 win to take a 2-0 lead.

Although UVA out-blocked NC State 9-7, Virginia committed 18 service errors to just two aces, while the Wolfpack had just eight errors on serve.

Demoralized from losing back-to-back close sets, Virginia fell behind 5-0 and 16-4 in the third, as the Wolfpack dominated the final game with a 25-12 win to clinch the match.

Mary Shaffer had five kills, five digs, and two blocks and Grace Turner added eight digs and three blocks. Setter Ashley Le recorded 12 assists and four digs and Kristen Leland had 10 digs.

Virginia suffered its 15th straight loss in the final home match of the season. The Cavaliers will conclude their season with a match at Boston College on Friday at 1pm.

