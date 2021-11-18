Costly Turnovers Plague UVA Women’s Basketball in Loss to UCF

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team lost its third straight game to start the season, losing to UCF 59-38 at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night.

It was a sloppy game on both sides as neither team shot the ball particularly well and both teams struggled tremendously with ball security. Three factors proved to be the difference:

1. Points off turnovers

Virginia and UCF both turned the ball over at a disturbingly high rate, tallying 23 turnovers each. What the teams did with those takeaways varied greatly, however, with UCF scoring 24 points off turnovers and Virginia scoring only 13 points off turnovers. Most times, when the Knights gifted the Cavaliers a possession, the Hoos returned the favor by giving the ball right back.

2. Rebounding

UCF won the rebounding battle by a wide margin, out-rebounding Virginia 39-23. The Knights collected nine offensive rebounds and scored 12 second chance points. UVA had only five offensive rebounds and scored just four second chance points.

3. Free throws

Free throw attempts were fairly even, but UCF converted those attempts at a much higher rate than Virginia. The Knights went 14/17 from the charity stripe, while the Cavaliers shot 6/15 (40%) from the free throw line.

The result of these statistical differences was a lopsided 21-point victory for the Knights, with a lead that grew gradually over the first three quarters of the game. UCF led 16-11 after the first quarter, before outscoring UVA 18-9 in the second quarter to blow the game open. The Knights turned up the defensive pressure in the third quarter, holding the Cavaliers to just five points to essentially put the game out of reach.

Virginia attempted 18 threes in the game, but converted only four of them. Two of those threes came from Amandine Toi, who finished with seven points and four rebounds. Camryn Taylor led Virginia in scoring with 10 points and added four rebounds. Eleah Parker chipped in five points and four rebounds.

UCF was led by Tay Sanders, who dropped 15 points, and Brittney Smith, who recorded a 12-point, 10-rebound, double-double. Alisha Lewis filled the stat sheet with 11 points, four rebounds, and five steals.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 0-3 on the season. The Cavaliers have a number of new pieces on their roster this season, including several transfers, and it is clear that it is taking an extended period of time for the Hoos to gel together and get into a rhythm as a team.

Up next, Virginia heads west for a pair of games in California. The Cavaliers play at No. 20 UCLA on Sunday and at Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday.

