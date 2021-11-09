Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Women’s Basketball Season

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team will take the court for the first time in 331 days on Tuesday night, as UVA begins its season with a game at JMU.

Tina Thompson’s progress towards rebuilding the Virginia women’s basketball program encountered a colossal speed bump in the 2020-2021 season, as the Cavaliers played just five games before the remainder of the season was cancelled due to health and safety concerns.

The extended offseason has been a blessing for Thompson’s Wahoos in more ways than one. The players who were already on the roster did not sit around waiting for the season to return. They worked hard in the gym, improving their skills and developing the team’s chemistry. Meanwhile, Thompson went out and secured some much needed reinforcements for a depleted roster. Virginia brought in four transfers, who will each play a key role in the upcoming season.

Even more importantly, the added players fill out the UVA roster in a way that Thompson has not experienced in her time in Charlottesville. Virginia has faced tremendous challenges as a result of limited roster sizes (largely due to injuries) throughout Thompson’s first three years as head coach. The Cavaliers were forced to adapt by utilizing their available players in spots other than their natural positions.

With a full roster, which Tina Thompson calls a “blessing” heading into this season, Virginia will be able to run more effective lineups and play at a faster tempo on both ends of the floor without worrying about conditioning problems.

As Thompson enters her fourth season at the helm, the Cavaliers have a great opportunity for a successful year as they try to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Let’s take a deeper look at the schedule and roster for the 2021-2022 Virginia women’s basketball season.

Schedule

Date Opponent Location Tuesday, November 9 James Madison Harrisonburg, VA Sunday, November 14 Southern California Charlottesville, VA Wednesday, November 17 Central Florida Charlottesville, VA Sunday, November 21 UCLA Los Angeles, CA Tuesday, November 23 Cal State Fullerton Fullerton, CA Friday, November 26 Rhode Island Charlottesville, VA Sunday, November 28 Richmond Charlottesville, VA Thursday, December 2 William & Mary Charlottesville, VA Sunday, December 5 George Washington Washington, D.C. Tuesday, December 7 American Charlottesville, VA Sunday, December 19 NC State Raleigh, NC Wednesday, December 22 Texas Southern Houston, TX Thursday, December 30 Notre Dame Charlottesville, VA Sunday, January 2 Miami Charlottesville, VA Thursday, January 6 Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA Sunday, January 9 Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA Thursday, January 13 NC State Charlottesville, VA Sunday, January 16 Syracuse Charlottesville, VA Thursday, January 20 North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Sunday, January 23 Duke Durham, NC Thursday, January 27 Virginia Tech Charlottesville, VA Sunday, January 30 Florida State Tallahassee, FL Thursday, February 3 Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA Sunday, February 6 Clemson Charlottesville, VA Thursday, February 10 Louisville Louisville, KY Sunday, February 13 Wake Forest Winston-Salem, NC Thursday, February 17 Duke Charlottesville, VA Sunday, February 20 Pittsburgh Charlottesville, VA Thursday, February 24 North Carolina Charlottesville, VA

Virginia opens up its season with an in-state road matchup against JMU in Harrisonburg on Tuesday night. The Hoos then return home for a pair of games at John Paul Jones Arena against USC and UCF. Next, the Cavaliers head west for games at UCLA on November 21st and at Cal State Fullerton on November 23rd. After that, Virginia hosts the Cavalier Classic, facing Rhode Island on November 26th and Richmond on November 28th. Virginia then plays two more home games against Richmond and William & Mary, before traveling to Washington D.C. to face George Washington on December 5th. Virginia hosts American and plays at Texas Southern to wrap up the non-conference schedule.

UVA plays an 18-game ACC schedule. Virginia will play four teams twice (once at home, once on the road) in conference play: NC State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Duke. Additionally, the Cavaliers play road games at Georgia Tech, Florida State, Boston College, Louisville, and Wake Forest. The Hoos will host Notre Dame, Miami, Syracuse, Clemson, and Pittsburgh at John Paul Jones Arena.

Roster

Player Height Position Class Carole Miller 6-0 Guard Junior Taylor Valladay 5-7 Guard Junior Aaliyah Pitts 6-0 Guard Sophomore Tihana Stojsavljevic 6-3 Forward Graduate Student Meg Jefferson 6-3 Forward Junior Deja Bristol 6-1 Forward Sophomore Kaydan Lawson 6-0 Guard Sophomore Annaliese Griffin 6-1 Guard Freshman Camryn Taylor 6-2 Forward Junior Eleah Parker 6-4 Forward Graduate Student Amandine Toi 5-10 Guard Graduate Student Nycerra Minnis 6-3 Forward Sophomore London Clarkson 6-2 Forward Junior McKenna Dale 6-0 Guard Graduate Student

Virginia returns just two players, Amandine Toi and Carole Miller, who averaged more than 10 minutes played per game in the 2019-2020 season. But, there are a number of returning players who would have likely played a significant role for the Cavaliers in the 2020-2021 season before it was suspended.

Amandine Toi, a graduate student from Paris, started 28 games in the 2019-2020 season after missing both of the previous seasons due to injury. Last season, Toi delivered a 23-point performance in Virginia’s loss against Clemson, including five three pointers. Toi figures to be a focal point in the UVA offense this season.

Carole Miller also has a great deal of starting experience at the guard position for UVA. Miller, a 6’0” junior from Alexandria, started 26 games in 2019-2020. She recorded 16 points and five assists in Virginia’s 71-67 loss to JMU last season.

Forwards Meg Jefferson and Tihana Stojsavljevic as well as guards Kaydan Lawson and Aaliyah Pitts started games for Virginia during the abbreviated season last year. London Clarkson, who transferred to UVA from Florida State after the 2019-2020 season, received a waiver to become immediately eligible just in time to play in the game at Virginia Tech on December 20th. However, that game was postponed, the season was soon cancelled, and Clarkson, a 6’2” forward from Texas, has had to wait almost another year to make her Cavalier debut.

In addition to this core of returning players, Virginia brings in a very talented crop of transfers.

Guard Taylor Valladay and forward Camryn Taylor transferred to Virginia after spending the last two seasons at Marquette. Valladay, a 5’7” junior from Chicago, averaged 5.2 points per game in her sophomore season last year. Taylor, a 6’2” junior from Peoria, Illinois, made the Big East All-Freshman team in 2020 and then followed that up with an even better sophomore season, averaging 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds and was named an All-Big East honorable mention in 2021.

Eleah Parker transferred to Virginia after putting together quite an accomplished three-year run at Penn. The 6’4” forward was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year and a second-team All-Ivy performer as a freshman in 2018. In her sophomore season in 2019, Parker averaged 15.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and was named the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, the Big 5 Player of the Year, and made the All-Ivy first team. In 2020, Parker had yet another outstanding season, repeating as the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year award and making the All-Ivy first team for a second time. After the Ivy League cancelled the winter sports seasons in 2020-2021, Parker transferred to Virginia, where she is expected to be a game changer, as Parker will immediately and substantially enhance UVA’s proficiency on both ends of the floor.

Finally, Virginia picked up another Ivy League transfer in sharpshooting guard McKenna Dale from Brown. In 2019-2020, Dale was the second-best three-point shooter in the Ivy League at 38.5%, third in the conference in scoring at 17.0 points per game, and first in free throw percentage at 85.1%.

The addition of these transfers completely changes the outlook of Tina Thompson’s squad and there is a palpable excitement surrounding this Virginia women’s basketball season.

