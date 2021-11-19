No. 1 Virginia Women’s Soccer Faces No. 4 BYU in NCAA Third Round

The No. 1 seed Virginia women’s soccer team continues its journey to the College Cup on Saturday night, as the Cavaliers host No. 4 seed BYU in the third round of the NCAA Championship at 7pm at Klockner Stadium.

Virginia defeated High Point 6-0 in the first round last Friday, before taking down Milwaukee 2-0 behind a pair of goals from Diana Ordonez in the second round on Thursday night.

BYU is 15-4-1 this season and comes into this match riding a four-game winning streak. The Cougars defeated Pepperdine 1-0 in double overtime to claim the West Coast Conference Championship. BYU earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Championship and have dominated the competition through the first two rounds. The Cougars crushed New Mexico 6-0 in the first round, before taking down Alabama 4-1 at Klockner Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

BYU is led by the dynamic scoring duo of Mikayle Colohan and Cameron Tucker. Colohan has 16 goals and 14 assists this season, while Tucker has 15 goals and six assists this year.

This is only the third-ever meeting between these two programs, with Virginia winning both matchups. UVA beat BYU 3-2 in overtime in the first-ever meeting back in 2001. 20 years later, Virginia and BYU met again in the second round of the NCAA Championship last spring. Alexa Spaanstra scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers to a 2-0 victory over the Cougars.

Virginia will look to remain unbeaten against BYU as the Hoos welcome the Cougars to Klockner Stadium on Saturday at 7pm, seeking to punch their ticket to the NCAA quarterfinals. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

