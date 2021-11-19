Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    No. 1 Virginia Women’s Soccer Faces No. 4 BYU in NCAA Third Round
    Publish date:

    No. 1 Virginia Women’s Soccer Faces No. 4 BYU in NCAA Third Round

    The Cavaliers and Cougars meet on Saturday night with a trip to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship on the line
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    The Cavaliers and Cougars meet on Saturday night with a trip to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship on the line

    The No. 1 seed Virginia women’s soccer team continues its journey to the College Cup on Saturday night, as the Cavaliers host No. 4 seed BYU in the third round of the NCAA Championship at 7pm at Klockner Stadium.

    Virginia defeated High Point 6-0 in the first round last Friday, before taking down Milwaukee 2-0 behind a pair of goals from Diana Ordonez in the second round on Thursday night.

    BYU is 15-4-1 this season and comes into this match riding a four-game winning streak. The Cougars defeated Pepperdine 1-0 in double overtime to claim the West Coast Conference Championship. BYU earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Championship and have dominated the competition through the first two rounds. The Cougars crushed New Mexico 6-0 in the first round, before taking down Alabama 4-1 at Klockner Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

    BYU is led by the dynamic scoring duo of Mikayle Colohan and Cameron Tucker. Colohan has 16 goals and 14 assists this season, while Tucker has 15 goals and six assists this year.

    This is only the third-ever meeting between these two programs, with Virginia winning both matchups. UVA beat BYU 3-2 in overtime in the first-ever meeting back in 2001. 20 years later, Virginia and BYU met again in the second round of the NCAA Championship last spring. Alexa Spaanstra scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers to a 2-0 victory over the Cougars.

    Virginia will look to remain unbeaten against BYU as the Hoos welcome the Cougars to Klockner Stadium on Saturday at 7pm, seeking to punch their ticket to the NCAA quarterfinals. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. 

    Read More

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Pat Narduzzi: Pitt is Preparing for Brennan Armstrong to Play

    ACC Football Week 12: Preview and Scoreboard

    Ordonez Scores Twice, No. 1 Virginia Beats Milwaukee 2-0 in NCAA 2nd Round

    Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 12

    Tony Bennett: “We got our ears pinned back” in Loss to Houston

    Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    No. 1 Virginia Women’s Soccer Faces No. 4 BYU in NCAA Third Round

    32 seconds ago
    Ryan Swoboda Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Game Preview: Virginia Football at No. 18 Pittsburgh

    6 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    Ordonez Scores Twice, No. 1 Virginia Beats Milwaukee 2-0 in NCAA 2nd Round

    20 hours ago
    Pat Narduzzi Pittsburgh Panthers, Bronco Mendenhall Virginia Cavaliers
    Football

    Pat Narduzzi: Pitt is Preparing for Brennan Armstrong to Play

    23 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers football vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
    Football

    ACC Football Week 12: Preview and Scoreboard

    17 hours ago
    Kihei Clark Virginia men's basketball
    Basketball

    Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Coppin State

    Nov 18, 2021
    Eleah Parker Virginia women's basketball
    All Sports

    Costly Turnovers Plague UVA Women’s Basketball in Loss to UCF

    Nov 17, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    Virginia Women’s Soccer Faces Milwaukee in NCAA Second Round

    Nov 17, 2021