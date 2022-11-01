Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week [11/1]

The fall sports teams are beginning to wrap up their seasons, which means it's time for postseason play. ACC Championships start this week for multiple Virginia sports teams. CavaliersNow has you covered with all the details on every UVA sporting event being played this week.

Virginia men's tennis hosts the ATP Charlottesville Pro Challenger this week at Boar's Head. The event will feature seven current or former members of the UVA men's tennis team and will run from October 30th through November 6th.

The UVA women's tennis team will have two representatives at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships, which will be held from November 2nd through November 6th in San Diego, California. Graduate student Julia Adams won the ITA Atlantic Regional Championship last week, defeating UVA teammate Elaine Chervinsky, who also qualified for the Fall Championships as a finalist in the regional.

Virginia field hockey earned the No. 3 seed in the ACC Field Hockey Championship, being held this week in Durham, North Carolina. UVA will face No. 6 Louisville in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 6pm. The winner will advance to face the winner of Wake Forest and Duke in the semifinals on Wednesday. The ACC Championship Game will take place on Friday at 2pm.

In preparation for the official start of the Coach Mox era of Virginia women's basketball next week, the Cavaliers will host an exhibition match against Pitt-Johnstown on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena. The preseason game is open to the public and free admission.

The Virginia volleyball team, which picked up its 3rd ACC win of the season with a five-set victory at Virginia Tech on Friday, plays another pair of road conference matches this weekend at Boston College on Friday and then at Syracuse on Sunday.

The Virginia swimming & diving teams head to Austin this weekend for a massive showdown with Texas. Both the Longhorn men's (No. 2) and women's (No. 3) teams are ranked in the top three nationally. UVA brings in the No. 9-ranked men's team and the No. 1-ranked and two-time defending national champion women's team.

The Virginia football team continues a four-game homestand as the Cavaliers welcome No. 17 North Carolina to Scott Stadium for the renewal of the South's Oldest Rivalry on Saturday at noon.

The UVA men's soccer team earned the No. 3 seed in the ACC Men's Soccer Championship. Virginia gets a bye through the first round into the quarterfinals and will face the winner of No. 6 Pittsburgh and No. 11 NC State on Sunday at Klockner Stadium (time TBD). The Panthers and Wolfpack play each other on Wednesday at 7pm.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Tuesday, November 1st

All day (10/31-11/7): Men's Tennis - ATP Charlottesville Pro Challenger, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

6pm: Field Hockey vs. Louisville [ACC Quarterfinals], Jack Katz Stadium (Durham, NC), ACC Network

Wednesday, November 2nd

All day (11/2-11/6): Women's Tennis - ITA National Fall Championships, Barnes Tennis Center (San Diego, CA)

3:30pm: Field Hockey vs. TBD [ACC Semifinals], Jack Katz Stadium (Durham NC), ACC Network

Thursday, November 3rd

7pm: Women's Basketball vs. Pitt Johnstown (Exhibition), John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA)

Friday, November 4th

1pm: Volleyball at Boston College, Margot Connell Recreation Center (Chestnut Hill, MA), ACC Network Extra

2pm: Field Hockey vs. TBD [ACC Championship], Jack Katz Stadium (Durham, NC), ACC Network

6:30pm: Swimming & Diving at Texas, Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center (Austin, TX)

Saturday, November 5th

11:30am: Swimming & Diving at Texas, Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center (Austin, TX)

12pm: Football vs. North Carolina, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Sunday, November 6th

TBA: Men's Soccer vs. Pittsburgh OR NC State [ACC Quarterfinals], Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)

1pm: Volleyball at Syracuse, Women's Building (Syracuse, NY), ACC Network Extra

