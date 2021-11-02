Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

Eight Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of 12 UVA sporting events. There may be more events if the UVA men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and field hockey teams advance in their respective ACC Championships.

The UVA men’s tennis team continues play in the ATP Charlottesville Pro Challenger, which runs from November 1st through November 7th at Boar’s Head Sports Club. Virginia also begins play at the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego from November 4th through November 7th. The UVA women’s tennis team will also participate in the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego.

Virginia men’s soccer plays in the first round of the ACC Championship against sixth-seed Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night. If the Hoos are able to defeat the Demon Deacons, they will advance to face third-seed Duke in Durham in the ACC Quarterfinals on Sunday.

UVA field hockey begins play in the ACC Championship this week, hosted by Syracuse. Virginia is the fifth-seed and will face fourth-seed Boston College in the ACC Quarterfinals on Thursday. If the Cavaliers take down the Eagles, they will advance to play the No. 1-seed Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Semifinals on Friday.

The Virginia swimming and diving team has its third dual-meet of the season this weekend. The Hoos will host Texas at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Friday and Saturday.

Virginia women’s soccer, which clinched the ACC Regular Season Championship last Thursday, begins its quest for the ACC Championship this week. The Cavaliers face the No. 5-seed Clemson Tigers on Friday in Cary, North Carolina.

The UVA volleyball team plays two home matches this weekend at Memorial Gymnasium against Boston College on Friday and against Syracuse on Sunday.

Virginia wrestling begins its season this weekend. UVA plays at American in the season opener on Saturday night in Washington, D.C. The Hoos will then participate in the Southeast Open at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia on Sunday.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch Hoos online.

Tuesday, November 2nd

All day (11/1-11/7): Men’s Tennis ITF World Tennis Tour (Ithaca, New York)

All day (11/1-11/7): Men’s Tennis ATP Charlottesville Pro Challenger, Boar’s Head Sports Club

Wednesday, November 3rd

8pm: Men’s Soccer ACC First Round vs. Wake Forest, Spry Stadium (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)

Thursday, November 4th

1pm: Field Hockey ACC Quarterfinal vs. Boston College, J.S. Coyne Field (Syracuse, New York)

All day (11/4-11/7): Women’s Tennis ITA National Fall Championships (San Diego, California)

All day (11/4-11/7): Men’s Tennis ITA National Fall Championships (San Diego, California)

Friday, November 5th

1pm: Field Hockey ACC Semifinal vs. Louisville, J.S. Coyne Field (Syracuse, New York)

4pm: Swimming & Diving vs. Texas, Aquatic & Fitness Center, ACC Network Extra

5:30pm: Women’s Soccer ACC Semifinal vs. Clemson, WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, North Carolina), ACC Network

7pm: Volleyball vs. Boston College, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network Extra

Saturday, November 6th

7:30pm: Wrestling at American, Bender Arena (Washington, D.C.), ESPN+

10am: Swimming and Diving vs. Texas, Aquatic & Fitness Center, ACC Network Extra

Sunday, November 7th

10am: Wrestling Southeast Open, Cregger Center (Salem, Virginia)

12pm: Volleyball vs. Syracuse, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network Extra

12pm: Field Hockey ACC Championship, J.C. Coyne Field (Syracuse, New York), ACC Network

1pm: Women’s Soccer ACC Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, North Carolina), ESPNU

2pm: Men’s Soccer ACC Quarterfinals at Duke, Koskinen Stadium (Durham, North Carolina)

Read more from Cavaliers Now

What Does Virginia Football Look Like Without Brennan Armstrong?

UVA Defense Exposed by BYU in 66-49 Shootout Loss, Armstrong Exits with Rib Injury

Brennan Armstrong Named Maxwell Award Semifinalist

ACC Coastal Update: With Pitt Loss to Miami, Virginia Now Controls Its Own Destiny

No. 1 UVA Women’s Soccer Draws Against No. 3 Florida State 1-1, Hoos Win ACC Regular Season Championship

Isiah Thomas Compares Ralph Sampson to Giannis Antetokounmpo