Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

11 Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of 18 UVA sporting events.

College basketball season is officially upon us. The UVA women’s basketball team opens its season after 331 days off the court with a game at JMU on Tuesday night, before playing USC in the home opener on Sunday. The Virginia men’s basketball team begins its long-awaited 2021-2022 campaign by hosting Navy on Tuesday night and Radford on Friday night.

Almost as exciting as college basketball season, the collegiate squash season begins this week. UVA men’s squash plays at Navy to open the season on Wednesday night. Then, both the men’s and women’s squash teams play at Yale on Saturday and at Columbia on Sunday.

The Virginia field hockey team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship after pulling off two upset victories in the ACC Championship to advance to the final, before falling to North Carolina in the Championship. The Hoos will play Maryland in the first round at College Park on Friday. The winner of that match will play the winner of No. 4 seed Penn State and Syracuse in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

The UVA women’s soccer team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Championship. The Cavaliers suffered their second loss of the season on Sunday, losing to Florida State, who earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Championship. Virginia will host High Point in the first round on Friday at Klockner Stadium.

The Virginia cross country team will compete in the NCAA Southeast Regional at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Anchorage, Kentucky on Friday.

The UVA volleyball team looks to snap its losing streak with a game at Wake Forest on Friday, before returning home to face North Carolina. The Cavaliers defeated the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill on September 26th for Virginia’s first and only ACC win of the season.

Virginia football hosts No. 10 Notre Dame for a primetime showdown at Scott Stadium on Saturday at 7:30pm. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Finally, the UVA rowing team begins its season by hosting the Rivanna Romp in Earlysville on Sunday.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Tuesday, November 9th

7pm: Women’s Basketball at James Madison, Atlantic Union Bank Center (Harrisonburg, Virginia), FloSports Video Stream

9pm: Men’s Basketball vs. Navy, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC Network

Wednesday, November 10th

6pm: Men’s Squash at Navy, Prager Family Squash Facility (Annapolis, Maryland), PlaySight Video Stream

Friday, November 12th

2:30pm: Field Hockey NCAA Championship First Round vs. Maryland, Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex (College Park, Maryland), TV TBA

6pm: Women’s Soccer NCAA Championship First Round vs. High Point, Klockner Stadium, TV TBA

TBA: Cross Country NCAA Southeast Regional, E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park (Anchorage, Kentucky)

7pm: Men’s Basketball vs. Radford, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC Network Extra

7pm: Volleyball at Wake Forest, Reynolds Gymnasium (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)

7pm: Wrestling at Maryland, Xfinity Center Pavilion (College Park, Maryland)

Saturday, November 13th

1pm: Men’s Squash at Yale, Brady Squash Center (New Haven, Connecticut)

1pm: Women’s Squash at Yale, Brady Squash Center (New Haven, Connecticut)

7:30pm: Football vs. Notre Dame, Scott Stadium, ABC

Sunday, November 14th

11am: Men’s Squash at Columbia, SL Green StreetSquash Center (New York, New York)

11am: Women’s Squash at Columbia, SL Green StreetSquash Center (New York, New York)

12pm: Women’s Rowing Rivanna Romp, Rivanna River (Earlysville, Virginia)

1pm: Women’s Basketball vs. USC, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC Network Extra

1pm: Field Hockey NCAA Championship Second Round vs. TBA, Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex (College Park, Maryland)

3pm: Volleyball vs. North Carolina, Memorial Gymnasium, Regional Sports Networks

