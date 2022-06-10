NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional Score Updates | 2022 College World Series

Eight teams will punch their ticket to Omaha this weekend as the Super Regional round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament gets underway. See updated scores and schedules for each of the eight Super Regionals to see who is headed to the College World Series. Scores will be updated following the conclusion of each game:

Knoxville: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame

Game 1: Friday at 6pm (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday at 2pm (ESPN)

Game 3: Sunday TBD

Stanford: No. 2 Stanford vs. UConn

Game 1: Saturday at 10:30pm (ESPNU)

Game 2: Sunday at 7pm (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Game 3: Monday TBD

Corvallis: No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Auburn

Game 1: Saturday at 10:00pm (ESPN2)

Game 2: Sunday at 10pm (ESPN2)

Game 3: Monday TBD

Blacksburg: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma

Game 1: Friday at 3pm (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday at noon (ESPNU)

Game 3: Sunday TBD

College Station: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Louisville

Game 1: Friday at 8:30pm (ESPNU)

Game 2: Saturday at 3pm (ESPN2)

Game 3: Sunday TBD

Greenville: No. 8 East Carolina vs. No. 9 Texas

Game 1: Friday at noon (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday at noon (ESPN2)

Game 3: Sunday TBD

Chapel Hill: No. 10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas

Game 1: Saturday at 11am (ESPN)

Game 2: Sunday at 1pm (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 3: Monday TBD

Hattiesburg: No. 11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss

Game 1: Saturday at 4pm (ESPNU)

Game 2: Sunday at 4pm (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Game 3: Monday TBD