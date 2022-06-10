Skip to main content

NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional Score Updates | 2022 College World Series

Score updates for every game in the Super Regional round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Eight teams will punch their ticket to Omaha this weekend as the Super Regional round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament gets underway. See updated scores and schedules for each of the eight Super Regionals to see who is headed to the College World Series. Scores will be updated following the conclusion of each game: 

Knoxville: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame

Game 1: Friday at 6pm (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday at 2pm (ESPN)
Game 3: Sunday TBD

Stanford: No. 2 Stanford vs. UConn

Game 1: Saturday at 10:30pm (ESPNU)
Game 2: Sunday at 7pm (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 3: Monday TBD

Corvallis: No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Auburn

Game 1: Saturday at 10:00pm (ESPN2)
Game 2: Sunday at 10pm (ESPN2)
Game 3: Monday TBD

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Blacksburg: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma

Game 1: Friday at 3pm (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday at noon (ESPNU)
Game 3: Sunday TBD

College Station: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Louisville

Game 1: Friday at 8:30pm (ESPNU)
Game 2: Saturday at 3pm (ESPN2)
Game 3: Sunday TBD

Greenville: No. 8 East Carolina vs. No. 9 Texas

Game 1: Friday at noon (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday at noon (ESPN2)
Game 3: Sunday TBD

Chapel Hill: No. 10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas

Game 1: Saturday at 11am (ESPN)
Game 2: Sunday at 1pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 3: Monday TBD

Hattiesburg: No. 11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss

Game 1: Saturday at 4pm (ESPNU)
Game 2: Sunday at 4pm (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 3: Monday TBD

See the scores of every game from the regional round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.

Maria Deaviz, Virginia Cavaliers track & field
All Sports

Maria Deaviz Breaks UVA Record, Earns First-Team All-American in Shot Put

By Matt Newton51 minutes ago
Virginia Cavaliers women's swimming & diving - 2022 ACC Champions
All Sports

Recapping Virginia's Athletic Achievements in the ACC in 2021-2022

By Kathleen Boyce5 hours ago
Inaki Montes and Emma Navarro, Virginia Cavaliers tennis
All Sports

Inaki Montes and Emma Navarro Named ACC Tennis Players of the Year

By Matt Newton11 hours ago
Ethan Dabbs, Virginia Cavaliers track and field
All Sports

Ethan Dabbs Finishes Runner-Up in Javelin at NCAA Championships

By Matt NewtonJun 9, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Includes Four Cavaliers on All-America Teams

By Matt NewtonJun 8, 2022
Jake Gelof, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Jake Gelof Invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp

By Matt NewtonJun 8, 2022
Brennan Armstrong, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Brennan Armstrong Signs NIL Deal With McDonald's in Charlottesville

By Matt NewtonJun 8, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers track & field
All Sports

Nine UVA Athletes Set to Compete in NCAA Track & Field Championships

By Matt NewtonJun 7, 2022