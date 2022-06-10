NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional Score Updates | 2022 College World Series
Eight teams will punch their ticket to Omaha this weekend as the Super Regional round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament gets underway. See updated scores and schedules for each of the eight Super Regionals to see who is headed to the College World Series. Scores will be updated following the conclusion of each game:
Knoxville: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame
Game 1: Friday at 6pm (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday at 2pm (ESPN)
Game 3: Sunday TBD
Stanford: No. 2 Stanford vs. UConn
Game 1: Saturday at 10:30pm (ESPNU)
Game 2: Sunday at 7pm (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 3: Monday TBD
Corvallis: No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Auburn
Game 1: Saturday at 10:00pm (ESPN2)
Game 2: Sunday at 10pm (ESPN2)
Game 3: Monday TBD
Blacksburg: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma
Game 1: Friday at 3pm (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday at noon (ESPNU)
Game 3: Sunday TBD
College Station: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Louisville
Game 1: Friday at 8:30pm (ESPNU)
Game 2: Saturday at 3pm (ESPN2)
Game 3: Sunday TBD
Greenville: No. 8 East Carolina vs. No. 9 Texas
Game 1: Friday at noon (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday at noon (ESPN2)
Game 3: Sunday TBD
Chapel Hill: No. 10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas
Game 1: Saturday at 11am (ESPN)
Game 2: Sunday at 1pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 3: Monday TBD
Hattiesburg: No. 11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss
Game 1: Saturday at 4pm (ESPNU)
Game 2: Sunday at 4pm (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 3: Monday TBD
See the scores of every game from the regional round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.