Updated ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket: Virginia Baseball's 2nd Round Matchup Officially Set
Virginia Baseball was off yesterday, as they earned a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament and awaited the winner of No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 15 Boston College, which was the nightcap game. Earlier in the day, Cal got a surprise run-rule victory over Miami and moved on to face Wake Forest tomorrow and then Virginia Tech put together a strong performance to set up a matchup with Clemson.
Later in the day, Pitt pulled an upset over Louisville and then Boston College beat Notre Dame, setting up a late night matchup with the Cavaliers tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. Virginia actually lost a series to the Eagles earlier in the season and a win is far from a given today. Virginia is squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and does not need a loss today.
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal- Cal 12, Miami 2
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford- VT 7, Stanford 4
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt- Pittsburgh 13, Louisville 11
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Boston College- BC 5, Notre Dame 4
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: No. 16 Cal vs No. 8 Wake Forest (9:00 a.m. ET)
Game 6: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 5 Clemson (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia (9:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs No. 1 Georgia Tech (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs No. 4 NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)