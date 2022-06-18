UVA Baseball Alum Daniel Lynch Strikes Out Career-High 10 Batters in Royals' Win Over A's

Daniel Lynch Photo courtesy of Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports

Former Virginia baseball star Daniel Lynch struck out a career-high 10 batters to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

The former Cavalier southpaw and Richmond native pitched 5.0 innings, giving up just one earned run on four hits and two walks to go along with the career-high 10 punchouts. Kansas City's pitching staff combined to strikeout 16 Oakland batters in the game.

After recording 105 strikeouts in his third and final season as a Cavalier in 2018, Lynch was selected by the Royals with the 34th overall pick in the MLB Draft. He made his major league debut on May 3rd, 2021, and ended up starting 15 games last season, turning in a 4-6 record with a 5.69 ERA and 55 strikeouts. So far this season, Lynch has started 12 games, going 3-6 and recording a 5.19 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts.

Daniel Lynch will look to continue to be a bright spot for the struggling Royals (22-41).

