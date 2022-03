2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket and Schedule

See the full bracket and schedule for the 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament

The bracket is set for the 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament held next week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here is the full bracket:

Read on to see the final ACC men's basketball standings and the schedule for the 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Final ACC Men's Basketball Standings

1. Duke (26-5, 16-4)

2. Notre Dame (22-9, 15-5)

3. North Carolina (23-8, 15-5)

4. Miami (22-9, 14-6)

5. Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7)

6. Virginia (18-12, 12-8)

7. Virginia Tech (19-12, 11-9)

8. Florida State (17-13, 10-10)

9. Syracuse (15-16, 9-11)

10. Clemson (16-15, 8-12)

11. Louisville (12-18, 6-14)

12. Boston College (11-19, 6-14)

13. Pittsburgh (11-20, 6-14)

14. Georgia Tech (12-19, 5-15)

15. NC State (11-20, 4-16)

2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule

First Round - Tuesday, March 8

Game 1 - 2pm: No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh

Game 2 - 4:30pm: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State

Game 3 - 7pm: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech

Second Round - Wednesday, March 9

Game 4 - 12pm: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse

Game 5 - 2:30pm: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Game 1 winner

Game 6 - 7pm: No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Game 2 winner

Game 7 - 9:30pm: No. 6 Virginia vs. Game 3 winner

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 10

Game 8 - 12pm: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9 - 2:30pm: No. 4 Miami vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10 - 7pm: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Game 6 winner

Game 11 - 9:30pm: No. 3 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner

Semifinals - Friday, March 11

Game 12 - 7pm: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Game 13 - 9:30pm: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner

ACC Championship Game - Saturday, March 12

Championship - 8:30pm - Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner