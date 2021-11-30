Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    ACC/Big Ten Challenge Score Updates
    Publish date:

    ACC/Big Ten Challenge Score Updates

    Keep track of all the college basketball scores in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of ESPN

    Keep track of all the college basketball scores in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

    The ACC is looking to defeat the Big Ten in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the first time since 2017. Keep track of all the action as well as the current score of the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge by returning to this page for updates. 

    Big Ten currently leads 2-0

    Monday

    Iowa def. Virginia 75-74 (Big Ten 1-0)

    Illinois def. Notre Dame (Big Ten 2-0)

    Tuesday

    7pm: Minnesota (5-0) at Pittsburgh (2-4), ESPNU

    7pm: Indiana (6-0) at Syracuse (3-3), ESPN2

    7:30pm: Florida State (5-1) at Purdue (6-0), ESPN

    9pm: Clemson (5-2) at Rutgers (3-3), ESPN2

    9pm: Northwestern (5-1) at Wake Forest (6-1), ESPNU

    9:30pm: Duke (7-0) at Ohio State (4-2), ESPN

    Wednesday

    Read More

    7:15pm: Louisville (5-1) at Michigan State (5-2), ESPN

    7:15pm: Nebraska (5-2) at NC State (6-1), ESPNU

    7:15pm: Virginia Tech (5-2) at Maryland (5-2), ESPN2

    9:15pm: Miami (4-3) at Penn State (4-2), ESPNU

    9:15pm: Michigan (4-2) at North Carolina (4-2), ESPN

    9:15pm: Wisconsin (5-1) at Georgia Tech (5-1), ESPN2

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Virginia Quarterback Ira Armstead Enters Transfer Portal

    A Second Look at Taine Murray’s Breakout Performance Against Iowa

    Virginia Tech Hires Penn State DC Brent Pry as Next Head Coach

    Comcast and Disney Strike Deal, Comcast Will Carry ACC Network

    Dontayvion Wicks and Jelani Woods Named First-Team All-ACC

    Toussaint’s Late Jumper Foils Virginia’s Furious Comeback, UVA Falls to Iowa 75-74

    ACC/Big Ten Challenge
    Basketball

    ACC/Big Ten Challenge Score Updates

    31 seconds ago
    Ira Armstead Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Quarterback Ira Armstead Enters Transfer Portal

    32 minutes ago
    Taine Murray Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    A Second Look at Taine Murray’s Breakout Performance Against Iowa

    5 hours ago
    Brent Pry, Penn State Nittany Lions, Virginia Tech Hokies
    Football

    Virginia Tech Hires Penn State DC Brent Pry as Next Head Coach

    6 hours ago
    The Walt Disney Company, Comcast
    Basketball

    Comcast and Disney Strike Deal, Comcast Will Carry ACC Network

    7 hours ago
    Jelani Woods Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Dontayvion Wicks and Jelani Woods Named First-Team All-ACC

    9 hours ago
    Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Toussaint’s Late Jumper Foils Virginia’s Furious Comeback, UVA Falls to Iowa 75-74

    20 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Live Updates: Iowa Defeats Virginia 75-74

    22 hours ago