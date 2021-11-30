ACC/Big Ten Challenge Score Updates
The ACC is looking to defeat the Big Ten in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the first time since 2017. Keep track of all the action as well as the current score of the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge by returning to this page for updates.
Big Ten currently leads 2-0
Monday
Iowa def. Virginia 75-74 (Big Ten 1-0)
Illinois def. Notre Dame (Big Ten 2-0)
Tuesday
7pm: Minnesota (5-0) at Pittsburgh (2-4), ESPNU
7pm: Indiana (6-0) at Syracuse (3-3), ESPN2
7:30pm: Florida State (5-1) at Purdue (6-0), ESPN
9pm: Clemson (5-2) at Rutgers (3-3), ESPN2
9pm: Northwestern (5-1) at Wake Forest (6-1), ESPNU
9:30pm: Duke (7-0) at Ohio State (4-2), ESPN
Wednesday
7:15pm: Louisville (5-1) at Michigan State (5-2), ESPN
7:15pm: Nebraska (5-2) at NC State (6-1), ESPNU
7:15pm: Virginia Tech (5-2) at Maryland (5-2), ESPN2
9:15pm: Miami (4-3) at Penn State (4-2), ESPNU
9:15pm: Michigan (4-2) at North Carolina (4-2), ESPN
9:15pm: Wisconsin (5-1) at Georgia Tech (5-1), ESPN2
