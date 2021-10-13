    • October 13, 2021
    ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett's Best Soundbites

    Check out the best quotes and moments from Tony Bennett at ACC Tipoff
    Tony Bennett addressed the media at the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte on Tuesday. The UVA men's basketball head coach delivered more than a few memorable quotes, including more references to Ted Lasso than you might expect. Here's a compilation of the best moments from Tony Bennett at the ACC Tipoff: 

