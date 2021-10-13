ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett's Best Soundbites

Tony Bennett addressed the media at the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte on Tuesday. The UVA men's basketball head coach delivered more than a few memorable quotes, including more references to Ted Lasso than you might expect. Here's a compilation of the best moments from Tony Bennett at the ACC Tipoff:

Read more from Cavaliers Now

ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett Address Name, Image, and Likeness

ACC Tipoff: Reece Beekman Eager to Begin Sophomore Campaign

ACC Tipoff: Kadin Shedrick Ready to Succeed Huff and Hauser in the UVA Front Court

Three-Star Wide Receiver Sean Wilson Commits to Virginia