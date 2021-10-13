Publish date:
ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett's Best Soundbites
Check out the best quotes and moments from Tony Bennett at ACC Tipoff
Tony Bennett addressed the media at the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte on Tuesday. The UVA men's basketball head coach delivered more than a few memorable quotes, including more references to Ted Lasso than you might expect. Here's a compilation of the best moments from Tony Bennett at the ACC Tipoff:
