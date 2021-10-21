Malcolm Brogdon Records 28-Point Double-Double in First Game of the Season

Malcolm Brogdon recorded a double-double with 28 points and 11 assists in his first game of the NBA season with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but the Pacers came up just short in a 123-122 loss to the Hornets in Charlotte.

The Pacers scored 75 points in the first half and built a 16-point halftime lead. The Hornets went on a 24-0 run and outscored Indiana 33-13 in the third quarter, however, to take the lead going into the fourth quarter.

In a closely-contested fourth quarter, Brogdon played his best to keep the Pacers in it, scoring 13 of his 28 points in the fourth. Brogdon made a clutch pull-up three with 1:28 remaining to give the Pacers a 120-118 lead.

It wasn’t enough, though, as P.J. Washington made a pair of free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining to give the Hornets the 123-122 win.

Brogdon and the Pacers will be back in action on Friday night as they visit the Washington Wizards.

