    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    Malcolm Brogdon Records 28-Point Double-Double in First Game of the Season

    Photo courtesy of Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Malcolm Brogdon Records 28-Point Double-Double in First Game of the Season

    The Pacers lost a close 123-122 game at Charlotte, but Brogdon dropped 28 points and 11 assists in the season-opener
    Author:

    Malcolm Brogdon recorded a double-double with 28 points and 11 assists in his first game of the NBA season with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but the Pacers came up just short in a 123-122 loss to the Hornets in Charlotte.

    The Pacers scored 75 points in the first half and built a 16-point halftime lead. The Hornets went on a 24-0 run and outscored Indiana 33-13 in the third quarter, however, to take the lead going into the fourth quarter.

    In a closely-contested fourth quarter, Brogdon played his best to keep the Pacers in it, scoring 13 of his 28 points in the fourth. Brogdon made a clutch pull-up three with 1:28 remaining to give the Pacers a 120-118 lead.

    It wasn’t enough, though, as P.J. Washington made a pair of free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining to give the Hornets the 123-122 win.

    Brogdon and the Pacers will be back in action on Friday night as they visit the Washington Wizards. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Kihei Clark Named to Cousy Award Watch List

    Virginia Places Four on ACC Football Team of the Week

    Virginia-BYU Football Kickoff Time Set for 10:15pm

    UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

    UVA Lacrosse Nearly Stuns Team USA at Fall Classic

    Malcolm Brogdon Indiana Pacers
    Basketball

    Malcolm Brogdon Records 28-Point Double-Double in First Game of the Season

    30 seconds ago
    Virginia Cavaliers Field Hockey
    All Sports

    No. 16 UVA Field Hockey Snaps Three-Game Losing Streak with 5-1 Win over William & Mary

    5 hours ago
    Malcolm Brogdon Indiana Pacers
    Basketball

    UVA in the NBA: Previewing Malcolm Brogdon’s NBA Season with the Indiana Pacers

    10 hours ago
    Kyle Guy Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    On This Date: Kyle Guy Commits to Virginia

    12 hours ago
    Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
    All Sports

    Chris Taylor and Dodgers Stage Comeback over Braves to Avoid 3-0 Deficit

    Oct 19, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

    Oct 19, 2021
    Ty Jerome Oklahoma City Thunder
    Basketball

    UVA in the NBA: Previewing Ty Jerome’s Third Season in the NBA

    Oct 19, 2021
    Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    ACC Preseason Poll: UVA Picked to Finish Fourth, Clark Makes ACC Second-Team

    Oct 19, 2021