College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 15: Gonzaga Back on Top
The Associated Press released its week 15 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.
Auburn fell from its top spot after its 19-game winning streak was snapped in an overtime loss at Arkansas last Tuesday. Gonzaga moved back into the No. 1 spot after winning its 14th straight with a 74-58 win over then-No. 22 Saint Mary's on Saturday. No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Kentucky, and No. 5 Purdue round out the top five.
Biggest movers: No. 10 Villanova (up five), No. 14 Houston (down eight), No. 17 USC (up four)
Newcomers: No. 22 Wyoming, No. 23 Arkansas, No. 25 Alabama
Dropped out: Marquette, St. Mary's, Xavier
Conference Tally
Big Ten: five teams
SEC: five teams
Big 12: four teams
Big East: three teams
Pac-12: three teams
WCC: one team
ACC: one team
AAC: one team
OVC: one team
MWC: one team
Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll
1. Gonzaga (21-2)
2. Auburn (23-2)
3. Arizona (22-2)
4. Kentucky (21-4)
5. Purdue (22-4)
6. Kansas (20-4)
7. Baylor (21-4)
8. Providence (21-2)
9. Duke (21-4)
10. Villanova (19-6)
11. Texas Tech (19-6)
12. Illinois (18-6)
13. UCLA (17-5)
14. Houston (20-4)
15. Wisconsin (19-5)
16. Tennessee (18-6)
17. USC (21-4)
18. Ohio State (15-6)
19. Michigan State (18-6)
20. Texas (18-7)
21. Murray State (24-2)
22. Wyoming (21-3)
23. Arkansas (19-6)
24. Connecticut (17-7)
25. Alabama (16-9)
Others receiving votes: Marquette (77), Xavier (51), Colorado State (29), Saint Mary's (22), LSU (18), Iowa (17), Notre Dame (17), SMU (14), Rutgers (10), Virginia (4), Miami (3), Boise State (3), Toledo (3), South Dakota State (3), Belmont (2), San Francisco (2), Vermont (1), Wake Forest (1)