College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 15: Gonzaga Back on Top

The Associated Press released its week 15 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.

Auburn fell from its top spot after its 19-game winning streak was snapped in an overtime loss at Arkansas last Tuesday. Gonzaga moved back into the No. 1 spot after winning its 14th straight with a 74-58 win over then-No. 22 Saint Mary's on Saturday. No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Kentucky, and No. 5 Purdue round out the top five.

Biggest movers: No. 10 Villanova (up five), No. 14 Houston (down eight), No. 17 USC (up four)

Newcomers: No. 22 Wyoming, No. 23 Arkansas, No. 25 Alabama

Dropped out: Marquette, St. Mary's, Xavier

Conference Tally

Big Ten: five teams

SEC: five teams

Big 12: four teams

Big East: three teams

Pac-12: three teams

WCC: one team

ACC: one team

AAC: one team

OVC: one team

MWC: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Gonzaga (21-2)

2. Auburn (23-2)

3. Arizona (22-2)

4. Kentucky (21-4)

5. Purdue (22-4)

6. Kansas (20-4)

7. Baylor (21-4)

8. Providence (21-2)

9. Duke (21-4)

10. Villanova (19-6)

11. Texas Tech (19-6)

12. Illinois (18-6)

13. UCLA (17-5)

14. Houston (20-4)

15. Wisconsin (19-5)

16. Tennessee (18-6)

17. USC (21-4)

18. Ohio State (15-6)

19. Michigan State (18-6)

20. Texas (18-7)

21. Murray State (24-2)

22. Wyoming (21-3)

23. Arkansas (19-6)

24. Connecticut (17-7)

25. Alabama (16-9)

Others receiving votes: Marquette (77), Xavier (51), Colorado State (29), Saint Mary's (22), LSU (18), Iowa (17), Notre Dame (17), SMU (14), Rutgers (10), Virginia (4), Miami (3), Boise State (3), Toledo (3), South Dakota State (3), Belmont (2), San Francisco (2), Vermont (1), Wake Forest (1)