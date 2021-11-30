Comcast and Disney Strike Deal, Comcast Will Carry ACC Network

After a multi-year dispute, the Comcast-ACC Network standoff has come to an end.

In a joint announcement by Comcast and the Walt Disney Company on Tuesday, the two companies revealed a new content carriage agreement that includes a provision that the ACC Network will be available to Xfinity customers in the very near future.

“Comcast will distribute the ACC Network to its Xfinity customers, allowing fans and followers of the Atlantic Coast Conference to access the multiplatform network in the coming weeks,” the companies announced in the press release.

Fans of ACC teams who used Comcast as their cable provider had been unable to watch games broadcast on the ACC Network for the past two years since the Network was launched in August 2019. Fans either had to subscribe to alternative streaming services such as YouTube TV or risk missing a large number of their teams’ games.

“In addition to our news, sports, and general entertainment offerings, the launch of the ACC Network in the coming weeks, paired with the renewal of the SEC Network, will give Xfinity’s college sports fans long-awaited access to their favorite games,” said Sean Breen, Executive Vice President of Platform Distribution, Disney Media, and Entertainment Distribution.

While the agreement disappointingly comes after the conclusion of the college football regular season, the deal should be in effect soon and will allow Comcast customers to view games on the ACC Network for most of the college basketball season as well as the rest of the sports calendar moving forward.