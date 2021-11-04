Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    De’Andre Hunter and Joe Harris Combine for 44 Points in Shooting Duel

    Hunter scored 26 points and Harris had 18 points and the two former Cavaliers combined for 12 three pointers in the Hawks-Nets game on Wednesday night
    De’Andre Hunter and Joe Harris put on a show during Wednesday night’s NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets. The former Cavaliers combined for 44 points and 12 three pointers made as the Nets defeated the Hawks 117-108 at the Barclays Center.

    Hunter dropped 26 points on 10/11 shooting in the game and was a perfect six for six from beyond the arc. He also had an emphatic driving dunk in the third quarter that made the rounds on social media.

    Joe Harris shot 6/8 from three and dropped 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Nets to the win.

    In the first half, Hunter and Harris shot a combined 10/11 from three-point range and scored a combined 32 points.

    De’Andre Hunter and Joe Harris represented the UVA basketball program well, as the former Wahoos went back-and-forth in a thrilling shooting duel. 

    De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

    De'Andre Hunter shoots a three-pointer against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. 

    Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

    Joe Harris celebrates a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. 

