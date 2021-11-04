De’Andre Hunter and Joe Harris Combine for 44 Points in Shooting Duel

Hunter scored 26 points and Harris had 18 points and the two former Cavaliers combined for 12 three pointers in the Hawks-Nets game on Wednesday night

De’Andre Hunter and Joe Harris put on a show during Wednesday night’s NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets. The former Cavaliers combined for 44 points and 12 three pointers made as the Nets defeated the Hawks 117-108 at the Barclays Center.

Hunter dropped 26 points on 10/11 shooting in the game and was a perfect six for six from beyond the arc. He also had an emphatic driving dunk in the third quarter that made the rounds on social media.

Joe Harris shot 6/8 from three and dropped 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Nets to the win.

In the first half, Hunter and Harris shot a combined 10/11 from three-point range and scored a combined 32 points.

De’Andre Hunter and Joe Harris represented the UVA basketball program well, as the former Wahoos went back-and-forth in a thrilling shooting duel.

De'Andre Hunter shoots a three-pointer against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Joe Harris celebrates a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Tony Bennett Speaks on Kihei Clark’s Offseason Improvements as a Shooter

Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule

What Does Virginia Football Look Like Without Brennan Armstrong?

UVA Defense Exposed by BYU in 66-49 Shootout Loss, Armstrong Exits with Rib Injury

Brennan Armstrong Named Maxwell Award Semifinalist

ACC Coastal Update: With Pitt Loss to Miami, Virginia Now Controls Its Own Destiny