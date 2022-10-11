Skip to main content

Fans Can Meet UVA Basketball Teams After Blue-White Scrimmages

UVA fans will have the opportunity to meet and get autographs from the Virginia men's and women's basketball teams this Saturday
For the first time since 2019, UVA fans will have the opportunity to meet the Virginia basketball teams following the Blue-White Scrimmages this Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. 

Players from both the UVA men's and women's basketball teams will be available on the JPJ concourse following the conclusion of the scrimmages and fans will be able to meet the student-athletes and get autographs. 

The women's basketball team will hold its scrimmage against its men's practice players beginning at 1:30pm and the men's basketball team will have its intrasquad scrimmage starting at around 2:15pm. The Meet the Teams Day event will start 15 minutes after the men's scrimmage ends. 

The gates at John Paul Jones Arena will open at 12:30pm and admission and parking for the Blue-White Scrimmage is free. 

