Malcolm Brogdon Signs Two-Year Extension with Pacers

The Indiana Pacers and Malcolm Brogdon have agreed to two-year, $45-million contract extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Brogdon is now guaranteed to be paid at least $89.3 million over the next four years.

The former UVA basketball star and 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year enters his sixth season in the NBA and third season with the Indiana Pacers. He averaged career-highs in points (21.2 ppg) and rebounds (5.3 rpg) last season.

As the Pacers look to return to the playoffs under new head coach Rick Carlisle, this deal signals a commitment by the organization to center that effort around Malcolm Brogdon as the point guard of the team.

