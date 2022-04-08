Jayden Gardner Will Return to Virginia Basketball Next Season

The Third-Team All-ACC performer will use his extra year of eligibility and return to UVA

Virginia senior forward Jayden Gardner will use his additional year of eligibility and return to UVA next season, he announced in a social media post on Friday evening.

Gardner, who transferred to Virginia last offseason after three years at East Carolina, led the Cavaliers in scoring in his first season playing in the ACC. The 6'6", 246-pound forward averaged 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and was named to the All-ACC Third Team.

Gardner's mid-range jumper was frequently Virginia's primary scoring option and he also drastically improved on the defensive end of the floor in the second half of the season.

With Gardner returning, Virginia will bring back at least four starters next season, including Gardner, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin, and the center tandem of Francisco Caffaro (16 starts) and Kadin Shedrick (19 starts).

UVA awaits the announcement of senior point guard Kihei Clark, who participated in senior day festivities but has yet to decide if he will use his fifth year of eligibility and return next season. Clark has started 108 games over the last four seasons at Virginia.

