Jayden Nixon to Play Fifth Year at Johns Hopkins

Nixon will enroll in the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and continue his basketball career playing for the Blue Jays

Former Virginia basketball player and UVA alum Jayden Nixon will play his final season of college basketball at Johns Hopkins, he announced in an Instagram post on Sunday.



Nixon, who entered the transfer portal on March 28th, will enroll in the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and play Division III basketball for the Blue Jays next season.

A Charlottesville native, Nixon joined the UVA men's basketball program as a walk-on in 2018 but earned a scholarship for the 2019-2020 season. He appeared in 24 games over the last four seasons, including 14 appearances in the 2018-2019 national championship season. Nixon lettered in all four seasons and was a member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll three times.

Nixon, who led UVA's "Green Machine" scout team for the last four seasons, leaves Charlottesville with a degree from the University of Virginia and now has an opportunity to play a big role on the basketball team at Johns Hopkins next season.

Jayden Nixon is one of four players to transfer from the Virginia men's basketball program since the end of the season, joining Carson McCorkle (Wofford), Igor Milicic Jr. (Charlotte), and Malachi Poindexter (Illinois State).

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now



Virginia Baseball 2022 Season in Review

UVA's Andres Pedroso and Scott Brown Sweep ITA National Coach of the Year Awards

Griffin Kology Finds New Home With UVA Lacrosse

Ashley Anumba Garners All-American Honors in Discus to Conclude NCAA Championships

Lehigh OL Andrew Canelas Transfers to Virginia Football

Virginia Safety Javin Burke Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia's Claudio Romero Wins NCAA Discus National Title