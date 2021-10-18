Kihei Clark Named to Cousy Award Watch List

Kihei Clark was named to the watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, as announced by the Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.

Clark was one of 20 of the nation's top point guards named to the list. This is the third season in a row that Clark has made the preseason watch list for the Cousy Award.

Fan voting for the award will begin October 22nd at www.hoophallawards.com

The list of candidates for the award will be narrowed down to ten players in January, five players in February, and then Bob Cousy and the rest of the Hall of Fame committee will select the award winner from among the five finalists in March.

