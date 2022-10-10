Skip to main content

LISTEN: Tony Bennett Talks UVA Basketball With Jon Rothstein

Listen to Tony Bennett talk about the upcoming Virginia basketball season for 30 minutes on Jon Rothstein's podcast
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett joined Jon Rothstein's podcast "College Hoops Today" this week and talked about the upcoming UVA basketball season for 30 minutes. 

Among the topics discussed by Bennett and Rothstein were: 

  • recapping Virginia's exhibition tour in Italy
  • the impact of the improved depth on UVA's roster
  • excitement about potential breakout seasons for Kadin Shedrick and Reece Beekman
  • Kihei Clark's decision to return for a fifth year
  • the addition of Ohio grad transfer Ben Vander Pas
  • the potential of Isaac McKneely and the rest of the UVA freshman class to earn significant playing time this year 
  • the strength of Virginia's non-conference schedule and the challenge of playing tough opponents early in the season
  • the changing landscape of college basketball and what drives Bennett as a coach

Listen to Jon Rothstein's full 30-minute podcast with Tony Bennett below:

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Reevaluating Virginia's Win-Loss Projections After 2-4 Start

WATCH: Trey Murphy III Drops 27 Points for Pelicans in NBA Preseason

UVA Volleyball Falls at Georgia Tech and Clemson, Still Winless in ACC Play

No. 6 UVA Field Hockey Wins Sixth Straight, Defeats Miami (Ohio) 2-1

UVA Women's Soccer Yields Late Goal, Plays Syracuse to 2-2 Draw

Virginia Basketball: 2023 Recruiting Target Schedules Official Visit to UVA

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers receiver Dontayvion Wicks celebrates with his teammates after a touchdown reception.
Football

Reevaluating Virginia's Win-Loss Projections After 2-4 Start

By Matt Newton
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the first half at the AT&T Center.
Pro Hoos

WATCH: Trey Murphy III Drops 27 Points for Pelicans in NBA Preseason

By Matt Newton
Virginia volleyball setter Gabby Easton sets the ball during UVA's game against Pittsburgh.
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Falls at Georgia Tech and Clemson, Still Winless in ACC Play

By Kathleen Boyce
Dani Mendez-Trendler celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal for the Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team.
All Sports

No. 6 UVA Field Hockey Wins Sixth Straight, Defeats Miami (Ohio) 2-1

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer defender Laney Rouse.
All Sports

UVA Women's Soccer Yields Late Goal, Plays Syracuse to 2-2 Draw

By Matt Newton
James Madison Dukes quarterback Todd Centeio (1) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Football

JMU Cracks Top 25 in Latest AP College Football Poll

By Matt Newton
Combo guard Cameron Carr schedules an official visit to the Virginia men's basketball program.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball: 2023 Recruiting Target Schedules Official Visit to UVA

By Matt Newton
Anthony Johnson reacts to Louisville
Football

WATCH: UVA Players React to Disappointing Loss to Louisville

By Matt Newton