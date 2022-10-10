LISTEN: Tony Bennett Talks UVA Basketball With Jon Rothstein

Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett joined Jon Rothstein's podcast "College Hoops Today" this week and talked about the upcoming UVA basketball season for 30 minutes.

Among the topics discussed by Bennett and Rothstein were:

recapping Virginia's exhibition tour in Italy

the impact of the improved depth on UVA's roster

excitement about potential breakout seasons for Kadin Shedrick and Reece Beekman

Kihei Clark's decision to return for a fifth year

the addition of Ohio grad transfer Ben Vander Pas

the potential of Isaac McKneely and the rest of the UVA freshman class to earn significant playing time this year

the strength of Virginia's non-conference schedule and the challenge of playing tough opponents early in the season

the changing landscape of college basketball and what drives Bennett as a coach

Listen to Jon Rothstein's full 30-minute podcast with Tony Bennett below:

