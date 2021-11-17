Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Live Updates: Virginia at No. 15 Houston Basketball

    Virginia Cavaliers at Houston Cougars men's basketball live coverage and score updates
    Author:

    Live coverage and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the No. 15 Houston Cougars on Tuesday night at the Fertitta Center. 

    Starting Lineups

    Virginia

    Kihei Clark

    Reece Beekman

    Armaan Franklin

    Jayden Gardner

    Kadin Shedrick

    Houston

    Marcus Sasser

    Taze Moore

    Kyler Edwards

    Reggie Chaney

    Fabian White Jr. 

    First Half

    Not a great start for Virginia. Houston gets two tough pull-up threes to go from Kyler Edwards and Marcus Sasser, then Reggie Chaney finishes through contact at the rim to go up 8-0. Jayden Gardner gets the Hoos on the board with a fadeaway jumper, but UVA has to use a timeout on a later possession as Kihei Clark is unable to get the ball in-bounds. Three early turnovers for the Cavaliers. Houston appears to be just a step quicker than UVA as well so far. 

    Virginia 10, Houston 2 | 15:59 1H

    Houston playing lighting fast, taking the ball from the Hoos and springing out in transition - 11 points off six UVA turnovers for Houston. The Cougars are also shooting well from three, 4-6 so far from beyond the arc. Not a whole lot not going well for Houston. 

    Kihei Clark hits a huge pair of open threes (left corner and left wing) to get Virginia going offensively. Reece Beekman picks up a steal and gets a layup to go on the other end. 

    Virginia 11, Houston 20 | 11:45 1H

    The Cavaliers are shooting well (43%) from three to keep themselves in it, but Houston is shooting the lights out (6-10). Taze Moore banks in a three just as the shot clock expires. 

    Virginia 16, Houston 29 | 6:49 1H

