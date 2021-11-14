Malcolm Brogdon Drops Triple-Double in Win over Sixers

Brogdon recorded his second-career triple double in the Pacers’ win over the 76ers on Saturday night

Malcolm Brogdon is very good at the game of basketball.

Brogdon followed up his 30-point, nine-rebound performance on Thursday with an even more impressive triple-double to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Brogdon recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for his second-career triple-double. The former Cavalier also dropped a triple-double on December 31st, 2016 in just his second career start for the Milwaukee Bucks in his rookie season, recording 15 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Check out his full highlights here:

Brogdon had 30 points and nine rebounds on Thursday night to lead the Pacers to a 111-100 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Up next, Brogdon and the Pacers look for their third straight win as they play against the New York Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

