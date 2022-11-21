Skip to main content

Reece Beekman Named ACC Basketball Player of the Week

Beekman is the first Cavalier to earn ACC Player of the Week honors since Jayden Gardner did so on February 14th last season
Reece Beekman is raking in the accolades after his fantastic weekend in Las Vegas. Beekman was named the ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday as voted by a 15-member media panel. 

Duke's Kyle Filipowski was voted the ACC Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row. 

Beekman averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists to lead Virginia to impressive wins over No. 5 Baylor and No. 19 Illinois. Those performances earned the junior guard the award of Most Valuable Player of the Continental Tire Main Event. Beekman tallied his second-career double-double with 10 points and 10 assists against Baylor. He then put the Cavaliers on his back against Illinois on Sunday, scoring 13 of his game-high 17 points in the second half and finishing with four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Beekman helped Virginia capture its eighth non-conference November tournament title in the last nine seasons and the Cavaliers also defeated ranked opponents in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2018-2019 season. 

Beekman is the first Cavalier to win ACC Player of the Week since Jayden Gardner earned the award on February 14th of last season. 

