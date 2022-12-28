Reece Beekman OUT for Virginia vs. Albany, McKneely and Vander Plas Starting

Tony Bennett significantly altered the starting lineup for Virginia's game against Albany on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Reece Beekman has officially been ruled OUT for Wednesday's game. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the last few games, but this will be the first game that he has missed completely this season.

Freshman Isaac McKneely will make his first-career start at guard in Beekman's place. Ben Vander Plas will start for the first time in a UVA uniform at center over Kadin Shedrick, who is dressed and seemingly available for the game, but will come off the bench.

Virginia's game against Albany is set to tip-off at 6pm ET on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena on the ACC Network. Read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Albany Game Preview, Score Prediction

