Ryan Dunn's Explosive Dunk Lands at No. 1 on SportsCenter Top 10

True freshman Ryan Dunn made a couple of clutch plays at the end of the game to seal Virginia's 55-50 win over James Madison on Tuesday night, but it was a ferocious dunk Dunn threw down in the first half that was by far the most memorable play of the game and earned himself the top spot on the SportsCenter Top 10.

Watch Dunn's dunk on SportsCenter in the video below:

And it should've been a foul, too.

In the early stages of his UVA career, Ryan Dunn is already showing his superstar potential.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated