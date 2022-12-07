Skip to main content
Ryan Dunn's Explosive Dunk Lands at No. 1 on SportsCenter Top 10

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Dunn's Explosive Dunk Lands at No. 1 on SportsCenter Top 10

Dunn detonated on the Dukes and earned the top spot in the SportsCenter Top 10 on Tuesday night

True freshman Ryan Dunn made a couple of clutch plays at the end of the game to seal Virginia's 55-50 win over James Madison on Tuesday night, but it was a ferocious dunk Dunn threw down in the first half that was by far the most memorable play of the game and earned himself the top spot on the SportsCenter Top 10. 

Watch Dunn's dunk on SportsCenter in the video below:

And it should've been a foul, too. 

In the early stages of his UVA career, Ryan Dunn is already showing his superstar potential. 

