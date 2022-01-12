Three Incoming Cavaliers Nominated for McDonald's All-American Games

Isaac Traudt, Isaac McKneely, and Leon Bond were among the nominees for the 2022 McDonald's All-American Games

The McDonald's All-American Games announced its nominees for the 2022 games, showcasing the top senior talent in high school basketball from across the country. Nearly 800 boys and girls high school basketball players were nominated, including three members of the incoming 2022 UVA men's basketball recruiting class.

Isaac Traudt, a power forward from Grand Island, Nebraska, and Leon Bond, a small forward from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were nominated from the Midwest region.

Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond were nominated for the 2022 McDonald's All-American Games from the Midwest region.

Isaac McKneely, a combo guard from Poca, West Virginia, was a nominee from the Southeast region.

Isaac McKneely was nominated for the 2022 McDonald's All-American Games from the Southeast region.

48 of these nominees (24 boys, 24 girls) will be selected to play in the 2022 McDonald's All-American Games. Those selections will be revealed on Tuesday, January 25th on the NBA TODAY show on ESPN at 3pm.

Virginia has not had a McDonald's All-American since Kyle Guy in 2016. Guy played in the McDonald's All-American Game in 2016 and participated in the dunk competition and three-point contest, finishing second in both.

The McDonald's All-American Games return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The games will be played at Wintrust Arena on the campus of DePaul University on March 29th.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA OT Ryan Swoboda Transfers to UCF

Oklahoma City Signs Mamadi Diakite to 10-Day Contract

Chantilly RB Jack Griese Commits to Virginia

Hoos in the NFL Playoffs

Miami Heat Sign Kyle Guy to Second 10-Day Contract

Lynchburg WR Eli Wood Commits to Virginia