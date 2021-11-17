Tony Bennett: “We got our ears pinned back” in Loss to Houston

Bennett was straightforward in his comments on Virginia’s performance in the 67-47 loss at No. 15 Houston on Tuesday night

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett did not make any excuses or dodge around his team’s substandard performance in the Cavaliers’ 67-47 loss at No. 15 Houston on Tuesday night.

“This was important for us to be in this setting and grow. We lost to Navy, played better against Radford, came in here and got our ears pinned back,” Bennett said after the game. “Now, we figure it out. That’s all you can do.”

Virginia was outplayed by Houston in every facet of the game in the lopsided loss. Houston’s swarming defense left UVA’s offense a disordered and ineffective mess. Virginia shot 35% from the field and a horrid 21% from three-point range. The Cavaliers turned the ball over 17 times and the Cougars scored 15 points off of those turnovers.

“Before you can be competitive, you have to eliminate losing,” Bennett said. “And if you can’t be sure with the ball and take care of it, it’s going to be hard because 14 points off of our turnovers (in the first half) - they rattled us early.”

Before addressing his team’s flaws and lack of execution, Bennett was sure to convey a great deal of respect to Kelvin Sampson’s Houston team.

“They’re so tough and well-coached and those guys play with their quickness and their physicality and their maturity, you can see it,” Bennett said. “And those young men play hard and I respect that. They are a very good team… Maybe we’ll play some teams that are as good defensively, I don’t know that we’ll play many better than this. They’re just good all-around.”

Houston’s speed and athleticism was as much of an asset in hindering Virginia’s offense as it was a weapon attacking the Cavalier defense. Marcus Sasser and Kyler Edwards combined to hit nine threes and score 37 points. Houston shot 11/20 from three as a team. A few of those threes were the result of defensive miscues by Virginia, but a number of them were just great players making tough contested shots.”

“They can make some plays off the dribble and rise up, even when we did play good defense and had a hand in their face, boom, they were hitting them, even one off the glass,” said Bennett. “Anytime we made a mistake, a good team takes advantage of your breakdowns. If you miss an assignment defensively or turn it over, I thought they capitalized pretty frequently on any breakdown we had.”

Bennett was candid and plain-spoken in describing the hard work the Cavaliers must do in order to improve, especially on the defensive end to get themselves on par with Virginia’s usual standards on defense. UVA has had the No. 1 ranked scoring defense in the country six times since Tony Bennett became head coach in 2009.

“I know we have to become a better defensive team,” Bennett said. “We’ve had some really good defensive teams, where you don’t give many looks. We’re not there yet. That’s built with continuity and over time. I haven’t seen the consistency 1-5 with all five guys connected on the floor.”

Bennett is expecting some growing pains for this team, particularly in the early part of the season. He maintains that the experience of playing in games like this, even in a loss in which Virginia was not really competitive with Houston, is valuable for the Cavaliers moving forward.

“Honestly, you gotta go through this stuff,” said Bennett. “We’re a newer team. We’ve got a ways to go. And I think it’s important for us to be in this setting and now, look at the areas we really have to address and hopefully, move the needle and get better and better.”

Virginia returns home to face Coppin State on Friday at 7pm.

