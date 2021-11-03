Tony Bennett Speaks on Kihei Clark’s Offseason Improvements as a Shooter

Three-point shooting is a major question mark for the Virginia men’s basketball team coming into this season. The Cavaliers are without their four best three-point shooters from a season ago after the departures of Sam Hauser, Jay Huff, Trey Murphy, and Tomas Woldetensae.

The Hoos received some support in that area with the transfer of Armaan Franklin, who shot 42.4% from three last season at Indiana. Beyond Franklin, though, UVA does not have many reliable shooters with significant playing experience.

The development of lead guards Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman as perimeter shooters will be paramount for Virginia this season. Clark and Beekman are effective ball handlers, who are extremely capable of penetrating opposing defenses and either dishing the ball to open teammates or finishing at the rim. But, neither of the guards shot particularly well from long range last season. Clark shot 32.3% from three, while Beekman shot 24.3% from three on just 1.5 attempts per game.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett says that both Clark and Beekman have worked very hard this offseason to improve their perimeter jump shots. In particular, Bennett has seen drastic improvements in the mechanics of Clark’s jumper.

“It’s quicker and a little more compact and efficient,” Bennett said of Clark’s jumpshot at the Virginia basketball media day on Wednesday. “He worked very hard in the spring and in the summer. There’s no easy path to improving your shot. He’s worked at it and I think it’s shown in some of the practices and games.”

Clark, a senior from Woodland Hills, California, has seen his shooting numbers rise and fall over the course of his career. In his freshman season in 2018-2019, Clark attempted 2.2 threes per game and shot 34.1% from that range. The following season, as he took on a staggering amount of the offensive workload for Virginia after the departures of Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, and De’Andre Hunter, Clark was able to increase his shooting percentage to 37.5% from three even with an increased volume at 3.2 three-point attempts per game. The increased efficiency with increased attempts were strong indicators that Clark was developing into an excellent shooter as his career progressed.

Then, last season, both his percentage and his attempts took a step back. Clark was asked to shoot the ball less on the perimeter due to the presence of shooters like Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy on the team. On 2.5 attempts per game, Clark’s three-point clip fell to a career-low 32.3% last season.

Clark will likely see his attempts increase again this season given the general lack of perimeter shooting on the roster this season. With the work Clark has put into developing his shot this offseason, there is reason to hope he will perform significantly better from beyond the arc this year.

“What I’ve liked is when he’s had some off-shooting days, which every shooter will have, he has come back and hasn’t been afraid to shoot some of those shots the next time out,” Bennett said. “He’s not Kyle Guy, that’s not him. But he’s just added an element where he’s going to take a shot and I think he’s improved it. That’s going to be important.”

Clark and the Cavaliers begin their 2021-2022 basketball campaign on November 9th against Navy at John Paul Jones Arena.

