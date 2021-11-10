Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Watch: Virginia Basketball Fans Return to John Paul Jones Arena

    UVA fans packed JPJ for the Virginia men's basketball home opener against Navy on Tuesday night
    After 613 days, Virginia fans were finally able to cheer on the UVA men's basketball team in person at John Paul Jones Arena. The Wahoo faithful came out in force to support the Cavaliers for the season opener against Navy on Tuesday night. 

    Watch the Virginia fans welcome the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball team to the court for the first time in the 2021-2022 season. 

