UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights

Check out some of the best plays from the Blue-White Scrimmage on Sunday

Sunday's Blue-White Scrimmage for the UVA basketball team was open to the public, but for those of you who couldn't make it, we've got you covered with some highlights. Check out some of the top plays from the Blue-White Scrimmage:

Some great ball movement from Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner leads to a wide open Kody Stattmann three-pointer.

Jayden Gardner backs down and spins on Kadin Shedrick before finishing with a two-hand slam.

Reece Beekman pulls up and drains a mid-range jump shot.

Taine Murray drives on Jayden Gardner, then turns and gets a fadeaway jumper to fall.

Kihei Clark drives down the lane and finishes at the rim.

With the shot clock winding down, Taine Murray nails a three-pointer from way downtown.

