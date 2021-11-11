Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Radford

Virginia’s season opener did not go quite as planned, as the Cavaliers lost to Navy 66-58 at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers struggled on defense in the first half, leaving Navy’s shooters open on the perimeter and allowing the Midshipmen to make eight three pointers in the opening frame. Navy hung 42 points on Virginia in the first half. UVA improved on defense in the second half, but then it was the offense’s turn to struggle, as the Hoos went cold down the stretch, scoring only three points in the final 8:45 of the game. Virginia hopes to bounce back with another home game on Friday night against Radford, looking to pick up the first win of the season.

Game Details

Who: Radford Highlanders (1-0) at Virginia Cavaliers (0-1)

When: Friday, November 12th at 7:00pm

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch: ACC Network

All-time series: Virginia leads 6-0

Last meeting: Virginia defeated Radford 54-44 on December 7, 2010

By the Numbers

Virginia By the Numbers Radford 58.0 Points Per Game 84.0 66.0 Opponent PPG 72.0 41.2% Field Goal % 55.4% 45.3% Opponent FG % 47.4% 25.0% Three-Point FG % 50.0% 52.4% Opponent 3PT FG % 29.6% -5 Rebounding Margin +6 +3 Turnover Margin -1

Opponent Outlook: Radford

Radford opened its season with an 84-72 victory at home against Emory & Henry on Tuesday night. The Highlanders made 11 threes and shot 50% from three-point range. Camron McNeil led Radford with 17 points and both Rashun Williams and Dravon Mangum both had three three-pointers in the game. Five Highlanders scored in double figures.

Yes, it was only the first game and yes, it was against Emory & Henry. But, the Highlanders showed that they can shoot the ball at a very high percentage, which is especially concerning for a UVA defense that allowed Navy to shoot 11/21 from beyond the arc, including eight threes in the first half. Virginia cannot afford to leave the Radford shooters open on the perimeter like the Midshipmen, or else the Hoos will quickly find themselves playing from behind once again.

What to Watch For

Virginia needs to be better at guarding the three-point line from the start of the game

As Virginia’s offense takes time to develop, it will be imperative that the Cavaliers not fall behind early in their games. That is exactly what happened when UVA repeatedly left Navy’s shooters wide open on the perimeter. Radford has the shooters to make the Hoos pay if they are late to close out on the three-point line, so Virginia must be solid in this area on defense from the very beginning of the game.

Armaan Franklin shakes the cobwebs off his shooting stroke

The Indiana transfer shot 42.4% from three last season, but you wouldn’t know it by his shooting performance in his Cavalier debut. Franklin went 1/7 from three and 2/11 from the field in Virginia’s loss on Tuesday night. Look for Virginia to try to free Franklin up for some open looks from deep early in the game against Radford. The Cavaliers need Franklin to be a serious threat from three-point range this season and they cannot afford to have him in a shooting slump to begin the year.

How does Virginia handle a zone defense, if Radford decides to employ it

Navy switched to a zone defense in the second half on Tuesday night and the results were startling. Virginia got Navy in foul trouble early in the second half, but the Hoos could not even get to the free throw line as UVA’s offense entirely disappeared down the stretch. The Cavaliers have had a couple of days to figure out how to break the zone, but it would not be surprising if Radford threw a zone defense at Virginia on Friday to test if the Midshipmen’s defensive gameplan is truly a blueprint for foiling UVA’s offense this season.

