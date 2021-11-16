Virginia and Houston Meet in Rematch of the 1984 Final Four

On Tuesday night, Virginia and Houston will play the seventh edition of a college basketball series which dates back to 1982. The all-time series is even at three wins apiece and these two programs have not met since 1989.

Virginia and Houston first played on December 16th, 1982 in a game which took place in Tokyo, Japan. Jimmy Miller, who now serves as the color commentator for UVA men’s basketball games on Virginia Sports Radio, led the Cavaliers with 14 points in a 72-53 victory for No. 1-ranked Virginia.

In 1984, UVA and Houston faced off two times, with the Cougars winning both matchups. Houston defeated Virginia 74-65 in Houston in the regular season. As a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Virginia went on an incredible run and defeated No. 10 Iona, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Syracuse, and No. 4 Indiana to return to the Final Four. In the national semifinals against No. 2 seed Houston on March 31st, 1984, the Cavaliers took Phi Slama Jama to overtime, but eventually fell 49-47 to end the season. Michael Young led Houston with 17 points and 7 rebounds, while Hakeem Olajuwon had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jim Miller and Othell Wilson each had 12 points for Virginia, while Olden Polynice recorded nine points and seven rebounds and Rick Carlisle added eight points and six rebounds in the loss.

Virginia played Houston in the 1985-1986 season back in Charlottesville and prevailed 92-77 behind a career-high 25 points from Olden Polynice.

UVA returned to Houston on February 7th, 1988, and fell to the Cougars 81-58. Virginia has never won in Houston, going 0-2 in true road games against the Cougars.

In the last meeting on December 9th, 1989, Virginia prevailed in a 72-54 win over Houston in Charlottesville. Bryant Stith led the Hoos with 26 points, while Anthony Oliver recorded 14 points and John Crotty had 12. UVA defeated Houston to even the all-time series at 3-3.

On Tuesday night, the Cavaliers and Cougars will meet again for the first time in nearly 32 years. Virginia will look to win in Houston for the first time ever.

The game is set to tip off at 8pm and will be broadcast on ESPN.