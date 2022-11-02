Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Isaac McKneely

The countdown is on for the start of the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Less than a week remains until a new season of college hoops tips off. With that in mind, it's time to preview the roster for the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball team. CavaliersNow will be going through the UVA roster player-by-player in preparation for the season, which begins on Monday, November 7th against NC Central at John Paul Jones Arena.

Today, we analyze freshman guard Isaac McKneely.

Long before he arrived on Grounds this summer, Isaac McKneely was touted as one of the most exciting recruits to the UVA men's basketball program in recent memory. Of the highly-regarded incoming freshmen class - one of the best recruiting classes in the Tony Bennett era - McKneely has been considered the one most ready to play and contribute right away.

Of course, that's a hefty expectation to lay on a freshman and especially a freshman in a Tony Bennett system that sets a very high bar that first years must reach before they can see extended time on the floor. But for the two-time West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, that expectation is not far-fetched.

Tony Bennett has been more blunt than usual in preseason interviews and press conferences this year in accrediting his team's struggles last season to their lack of perimeter shooting. He specifically mentioned that the Cavaliers would need Isaac McKneely to be ready to play this year because he can provide that much-needed shooting boost.

But it's not just his proven sharp-shooting that could put Isaac McKneely on the floor early in the season. He has the size at 6'4" to defend against opposing guards as well as some impressive bounce and athleticism. But most importantly, McKneely's high school team played the Pack Line defense, which ought to give him a head start in getting up to speed on the defensive end of the floor. As always, that will be the true determinant of how much any of the UVA freshmen play this season.

What we have seen from McKneely in the past couple months of preseason action has done nothing to dispel the notion that he can and will play a significant role for the Cavaliers this season. In UVA's double-overtime victory over a very good KK Mega Basket team in the final game of the exhibition tour, McKneely recorded 15 points, one assist and one steal. He also started in the first game of the tour, taking Kihei Clark's spot in the normal starting five. Virginia played McKneely at the shooting guard position along with Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, and Kadin Shedrick. We'll talk more later on about how that group of five could be Virginia's most effective lineup this season.

McKneely continued to impress in the Blue-White Scrimmage a couple of weeks ago. He recorded a near double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, with his athleticism and leaping ability standing out as he skied for rebounds on the defensive glass. McKneely's three-point shot is as advertised: he has a quick and smooth release, elevates very high in the air on his jumper, and is lethal on catch-and-shoot threes. He knocked down three of his seven three-point attempts in the scrimmage. The impact of the threat of his three-point shot is even more important, as it gives the offense spacing that Virginia simply didn't have last season.

See McKneely's highlights from the Blue-White Scrimmage in the video below:

On the first play, McKneely races off of a screen and receives the in-bounds pass from Beekman. In a flash, McKneely catches, elevates, and shoots the corner three, hitting all net. The whole play was very reminiscent of Kyle Guy at his best.

The second play gives an example of how Virginia's offense as a whole should improve substantially with the additions of McKneely and the other new shooters on the roster like Ben Vander Plas and Isaac Traudt. Beekman drives the lane and throws a cross-court pass to McKneely in the corner. The pass is a little low but McKneely is automatic with that amount of room. That play simply wasn't possible for Beekman last season with UVA's lack of spacing and reliable shooters to knock down that shot.

The third clip is very brief and doesn't show how the play developed, but McKneely again takes advantage of a good look from the wing and knocks down his third three-pointer, despite a tight closeout from Taine Murray.

Virginia seems very eager to see how McKneely can operate in the offense as a ball-handler, as he had the ball in his hands quite a bit during the scrimmage. In the fourth play in the video above, McKneely starts to drive against Leon Bond III and Armaan Franklin quickly slides to help. McKneely makes the right play, feeding the ball quickly to Taine Murray, who was being guarded by Franklin. Murray slashes to the basket and draws a foul, earning two free throws.

On the final play, McKneely runs from the baseline and receives the ball as he curls around a pin-down screen from Ben Vander Plas. Vander Plas pops free to the three-point line and McKneely again makes the right play, quickly feeding the ball to Vander Plas, who knocks down the open triple. If McKneely can consistently make plays like that with the ball in his hands, he could end up surpassing expectations on the offensive end this season.

There were certainly some things for McKneely to improve from the scrimmage. His need to develop from a strength and conditioning standpoint was evident a couple of times. He tried to drive on fellow freshman Ryan Dunn, but Dunn was able to keep up with him to contest McKneely's first shot and then block his putback attempt. Armaan Franklin was also able to drive on McKneely for a layup. He had one costly turnover, as he had a pass intercepted by Reece Beekman, who took it down the floor for an easy dunk.

But for the most part, McKneely had a good performance in the scrimmage and from what we have heard from the UVA coaching staff, he has been as impressive as advertised in practice.

Given his strong starting point - coming in with experience in the Pack Line, college-ready size and athleticism, and a pure sharpshooting ability - my bold prediction for this UVA men's basketball season is that Isaac McKneely will be a starter by New Year's. The lineup of Beekman-McKneely-Franklin-Gardner-Shedrick simply makes the most sense for the Cavaliers on both ends of the floor. Kihei Clark is probably one of Virginia's best five players - and his accomplishments at UVA are legendary - but having him on the floor at the same time as Reece Beekman and making either of them operate off-ball in a non-point guard role is inefficient. Clark also lacks the size to effectively defend against bigger guards who can back him down for easy jumpers. As long as McKneely proves to be serviceable playing in the team defensive system, putting him in that lineup as a true shooting guard should pay dividends for the Cavaliers on both ends of the floor. With McKneely and a hopefully much-improved Armaan Franklin on the floor, Virginia has much more perimeter shooting and spacing. It is a more well-rounded five-man lineup from both an offensive and defensive standpoint.

Even if my prediction doesn't end up happening, McKneely should still have a very prominent role in his first season in the orange and blue. He provides a perfect solution to UVA's most serious need from last year. As the team's best option as a true shooting guard, Isaac McKneely should have an immediate impact in his first season at Virginia.

