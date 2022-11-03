Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Kadin Shedrick

The countdown is on for the start of the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Less than a week remains until a new season of college hoops tips off. With that in mind, it's time to preview the roster for the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball team. CavaliersNow will be going through the UVA roster player-by-player in preparation for the season, which begins on Monday, November 7th against NC Central at John Paul Jones Arena.

Today, we analyze redshirt junior center Kadin Shedrick.

Information about the "secret" preseason scrimmages college basketball teams participate in is usually extremely limited. Coaches don't want any of the scores or stats from the scrimmages to be publicized, even though those details are fairly meaningless in an exhibition setting in which both teams are experimenting with various lineups.

With that being said, in both of Virginia's preseason scrimmages against Maryland and UConn over the past couple of weeks, there were multiple reports that indicated that Kadin Shedrick was the player who stood out the most in those exhibitions.

These whispers from the exhibitions serve as the latest evidence that this could be a breakout season for Shedrick. He has bulked up quite a bit this offseason - he is currently listed at 231 pounds, but is reportedly closer to 240 - and fellow center Francisco Caffaro (7'1", 254 pounds) noted that it has been more difficult for him to move Shedrick around in the paint in practice. Getting bigger and stronger should help Shedrick better defend against some of the more prominent centers in the ACC. And we already know what Shedrick offers the Cavaliers as a rim protector, ranking second in the ACC with 67 blocks last season.

More than that, Shedrick has been more aggressive on the offensive end, exhibiting more poise in his post moves and better finishing in the paint. Shedrick has also said that he is developing his jump shot, getting more consistent in the midrange, and even starting to attempt shots from the perimeter. He apparently made a three-pointer during one of the exhibition games in Italy, but there was no video evidence of that (we still believe it happened, though). Even if Shedrick can become halfway reliable in hitting open shots from medium range, that will be enough to transform him as an offensive player and give Virginia more spacing on offense.

The 6'11" center redshirted the 2019-2020 season and then played in only 11 games in 2020-2021. Last year was the first time Shedrick got significant minutes and the results were mixed, but encouraging. He played in all 35 games, starting in 19 of them, and averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. But there was a lengthy stretch in the second half of the season in which Francisco Caffaro took over the starting center spot, most likely due to Shedrick's concerning habit of picking up early fouls. Whatever the reason, Shedrick losing the starting center job (at least temporarily) was a disappointing development considering that he brings a lot more upside on both ends of the floor than Caffaro. Shedrick is a more versatile offensive player and has the edge on Caffaro in terms of athleticism, dunking, and shot-blocking ability. But Caffaro was giving the Cavaliers more consistency than Shedrick, so Bennett and the UVA coaching staff gave him the nod at center later in the season.

Both Caffaro and Shedrick had lots of issues with fouling last year and staying out of foul trouble is at the top of the list of things for Shedrick to improve on in the upcoming season. The other important improvements are to continue to develop his post game and get better at holding his ground against opposing bigs in the paint and on the boards. Matchups against North Carolina's Armando Bacot and Duke's Dereck Lively II will be key tests for Shedrick this season.

From what we have seen from Shedrick this offseason, there is no reason why he can't improve significantly in all of these areas. He was the unquestioned MVP of the exhibition tour in Italy, scoring in double-figures in each of the three games he played. Shedrick had 13 points and seven rebounds against Stella Azzurra and 12 points, seven rebounds, and two steals against Orange1 Basket. He saved his best performance for the toughest competition, as he recorded a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double and also added two blocks against KK Mega Basket.

Shedrick led all scorers in the Blue-White Scrimmage as well, tallying 15 points on 5/9 shooting, including a 5/7 mark from the free throw line. In our first time seeing him play at JPJ since last season, Shedrick attacked the basket with an aggressiveness we have not seen in his career thus far. And from the (unconfirmed) reports from the closed-door preseason scrimmages, Shedrick was just as impressive when he went up against some notable Power 6 competition in Maryland and UConn.

A center will likely never be the focal point of Virginia's offense under Tony Bennett, but he has shown a willingness to let his bigs get touches in the paint, giving them opportunities to show what they can do in the post. If Shedrick can continue to do the little things well - setting effective screens and successfully converting the layups and dunks set up for him by UVA's guards - and then add a few baskets here and there with his post game and by knocking down the occasional jumper, he could be among Virginia's leading scorers this season. I also look forward to Shedrick developing on the defensive end and continuing to rack up the blocked shots. His 67 blocks in 2021-2022 were the sixth-most in a single season in UVA men's basketball history. Four of the five names above Shedrick on that list are Ralph Sampson. No one will ever touch Sampson's record of 157 blocks in the 1979-1980 season, but that certainly won't stop Shedrick from trying.

If he plays to his potential, Kadin Shedrick will be the breakout star for the Cavaliers this season and he could just be the key to a successful postseason run for Virginia basketball in 2022-2023.

