Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Ryan Dunn

The countdown is on for the start of the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Just one week remains until a new season of college hoops tips off. With that in mind, it's time to preview the roster for the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball team. CavaliersNow will be going through the UVA roster player-by-player in preparation for the season, which begins on Monday, November 7th against NC Central at John Paul Jones Arena.

Today, we analyze freshman forward Ryan Dunn.

Perhaps the most athletic of Virginia's star-powered quartet of freshmen, Ryan Dunn arrives in Charlottesville bursting with potential. The 6'8", 208-pound forward already possesses the athleticism and size to be able to compete at the college level. Like most freshmen at UVA, it may take him some time to earn significant playing time. But when he does, he has superstar potential. Spending time with Mike Curtis in the weight room will only raise Dunn's ceiling.

Given the makeup of UVA's roster this season, and especially with so many starters returning from last year's team, it seems unlikely that Dunn will get substantial minutes in Virginia's rotation in his first season. However, from what we have seen from him both during the team's exhibition tour in Italy and the Blue-White Scrimmage, there's still a chance Tony Bennett could give Dunn some opportunities to prove himself throughout this season.

In the three games he played in Italy, Dunn averaged 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. That included a solid performance against Stella Azzurra in which he recorded nine points, seven rebounds, and a steal. Perhaps most importantly, Dunn was a featured player in some of UVA's best defensive lineups during the tour. His ability to guard opposing wings and forwards could be the key to Dunn cracking the rotation in his first year at Virginia.

Dunn also showed his value as a two-way player during the Blue-White Scrimmage. He recorded 10 points on 5/7 shooting, a few rebounds (unsure of the exact number), and a steal and a block. Watch Dunn's full highlights from the scrimmage in the video below:

The first play in the video above is a great example of the versatility Dunn brings on the defensive end of the floor. Dunn is matched up with Isaac McKneely, who is smaller and quicker with his feet than Dunn. McKneely comes off of a screen set by Ben Vander Plas and receives the pass from Beekman. Dunn does well to get around the screen and recovers to get back to McKneely's hip as he starts to drive towards the paint. McKneely has very little room to get a shot off and his floater hits the front of the rim. He is able to get the offensive board, but Dunn uses his length and a very quick second jump to easily reject McKneely's putback attempt. The fact that Dunn was able to stay with McKneely coming around a ball screen is a great sign of Dunn's utility as a defender.

In the second play, Dunn cuts from the corner just as Kihei Clark drives baseline. He caught Leon Bond III ball-watching and timed his cut perfectly to get the dish from Clark, finishing easily with a two-hand dunk.

In the third clip, Dunn is now guarding the 6'10" Isaac Traudt, again showing his ability to defend multiple positions. Traudt flashes to the left elbow and gets the pass, but before he can even think about shooting, passing, or putting the ball on the floor, Dunn has already used his quick hands to poke the ball away from Traudt. The turnover leads to an easy bucket for Dunn's team as Beekman lobs for Leon Bond III, who finishes the alley-oop flush.



The fourth clip shows Dunn's best offensive play of the game. With Taine Murray guarding him, he sets a ball screen for Reece Beekman. Murray starts to hedge the screen, but Dunn quickly rolls to empty space above the free throw line. Beekman quickly feeds Dunn the ball and before Murray can completely recover, Dunn drives to the basket and finishes with a nice spin move and a layup.

In a scrimmage setting like this, it's hard to make it feel like a real-game environment. But we got about as close to a late-game scenario as possible as the fourth quarter of the scrimmage was tied at 17-17 in the final minute. Reece Beekman drove into the paint and then fired a pass out to the right corner to Ryan Dunn, whose defender McKneely had started to inch towards the paint to help on the drive. McKneely recovered well and was up on Dunn by the time he received the pass, but Dunn still managed to drive past McKneely with a left-handed dribble drive, getting to his spot close to the basket and elevating for a short floater that touched all net. That ended up being the last basket of the scrimmage, as Dunn was credited with the "game-winner" for the white team.

Dunn did some nice things on the offensive end as a slasher/driver during the scrimmage. He didn't take many jumpers and missed his only three-point attempt, but he had a lot of success shooting from the perimeter in high school, including a pair of seasons in which he shot 44% from the beyond the arc. It might take some time to get it to carry over to the college game with its extended three-point line, but there is plenty of reason to believe that Dunn's jumper will progress and that he will develop into a very valuable all-around offensive player.

In the meantime, Dunn's ability to defend against multiple positions - which we saw as he appeared just as capable defending a guard like McKneely as he did against a forward like Traudt - makes him an extremely appealing option for the UVA coaching staff as someone they can insert to guard various players in specific game situations. It's uncertain how much he will play in year one, but the sky is the limit for Ryan Dunn over the course of his career at Virginia.

