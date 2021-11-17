Suffocating Houston Defense Overruns Turnover-Prone Cavaliers in 67-47 Blowout

Even the simplest plays were difficult for Virginia on Tuesday night in Houston. UVA struggled at times to complete harmless short passes from guard to guard on the perimeter. The Cougars’ defense was every bit as good as advertised, as they forced 17 Virginia turnovers and scored 16 points off of those turnovers.

No. 15 Houston scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back, leading wire-to-wire in a blowout 67-47 victory over Virginia on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers looked out of sorts and jumbled on offense from the tip, as the Cougars’ length and athleticism bothered and hurried up the Hoos, who turned the ball over seven times in the first eight minutes of the game.

Kihei Clark, who scored all of his eight points in the first half, hit a pair of open threes to keep Virginia close early on, but the Cougars matched their own defensive effort with a brilliant shooting performance. Houston went 11/20 from three, including seven three-pointers in the first half.

Junior guard Marcus Sasser led the Cougars with 19 points on four three-pointers in the game and proved to be a nightmare for Virginia to defend. Kyler Edwards, who scored 12 points against Virginia when he played for Texas Tech in the 2019 National Championship Game, dropped 18 points on 5/6 shooting from beyond-the-arc against the Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

The tandem of Sasser and Edwards gave the Virginia defense fits, but it was the combination of rapid ball-movement, quick cuts, and physicality on offense that proved to be the difference for Houston. The Cougars seemed just a step faster than the Cavaliers all game long, routinely beating the Hoos on dribble drives and making the unselfish extra passes to find teammates for easy layups or open threes. Houston had 15 assists on 24 made baskets, as compared to just six assists for Virginia, who had to work hard and make contested shots most of the game.

Houston led Virginia 36-23 at halftime.

Armaan Franklin, who went scoreless in the first half, was a bright spot for Virginia in the second half, scoring 11 points. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, hardly anyone else could get anything going on the attacking end, as Virginia’s offense failed to produce open looks. UVA hit four threes in the first half, two of which came from Kody Stattmann, who gave Virginia a nice lift off the bench with eight points in the game. In the second half, however, Virginia went 0-7 from beyond-arc as UVA was outscored 31-24.

Virginia shot an abysmal 4/19 from three and 15/43 (34.9%) from the field in the game. Houston continued to dissect the Virginia defense, producing open looks from all over the floor. After lighting it up from three in the first half, the Cougars turned their attention to the inside, making 12 points in the paint and shooting 60.0% from the field.

It was an extremely impressive effort on both ends of the floor by Houston, who extended its home winning streak to 28 games with the 67-47 win. In particular, the defensive performance by the Cougars was reminiscent of some of Virginia’s great defensive teams in the past.

It is clear that this Virginia team has a lot of work to do before it can reach that lofty defensive status this season.

Up next, the Cavaliers (1-2) return home to face Coppin State on Friday at 7pm.

