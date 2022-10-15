Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Box Score

Individual scoring totals for every Cavalier from Saturday's UVA men's basketball Blue-White scrimmage
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Virginia basketball program held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Splitting the roster into a blue team and white team, the Cavaliers played four 10-minute periods with a running clock. 

Here are the results from the four quarters:

1st: Blue defeats White 22-11
2nd: White defeats Blue 15-11
3rd: Blue defeats White 14-9
4th: White defeats Blue 19-17

See the full individual scoring totals for every Cavalier from the Blue-White Scrimmage below. We'll also have full highlights from the scrimmage posted on CavaliersNow shortly.

Kihei Clark: 4 points

Jayden Gardner: 13 points

Reece Beekman: 4 points

Armaan Franklin: 14 points (4 threes)

Ben Vander Plas: 13 points (3 threes)

Taine Murray: 12 points (1 three)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Isaac McKneely: 9 points (3 threes)

Chase Coleman: 2 points

Ryan Dunn: 10 points

Kadin Shedrick: 15 points

Isaac Traudt: 12 points (4 threes)

Leon Bond III: 10 points

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors guard Ty Jerome (10)dribbles away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (14) after stealing the ball during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Pro Hoos

Warriors Sign Ty Jerome to Two-Way Contract

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers field hockey goalkeeper Jet Trimborn defends against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
All Sports

UVA Field Hockey Has Six-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Wake Forest

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against Florida State.
All Sports

Virginia Volleyball Beats Florida State in Five Sets for First ACC Win

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers edge rusher Chico Bennett Jr. gets set before a play against the Louisville Cardinals at Scott Stadium.
Football

UVA Football Midseason Awards: Seven Standout Cavaliers

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) reacts after making a three point field goal against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Kihei Clark

By Matt Newton
Virginia women's soccer midfielder Alexis Theoret fights for the ball against Virginia Tech.
All Sports

Frustrations Continue for UVA Women's Soccer in 3-3 Draw at Virginia Tech

By Matt Newton
UVA linebacker commit Kamren Robinson has been upgraded to a four-star recruit on 247Sports.
Football

UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings

By Matt Newton
Virginia women's soccer team huddles before the game against Florida State at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

UVA Women's Soccer Looks to Get Back on Track at Virginia Tech

By Matt Newton