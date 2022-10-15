Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Box Score
The Virginia basketball program held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Splitting the roster into a blue team and white team, the Cavaliers played four 10-minute periods with a running clock.
Here are the results from the four quarters:
1st: Blue defeats White 22-11
2nd: White defeats Blue 15-11
3rd: Blue defeats White 14-9
4th: White defeats Blue 19-17
See the full individual scoring totals for every Cavalier from the Blue-White Scrimmage below. We'll also have full highlights from the scrimmage posted on CavaliersNow shortly.
Kihei Clark: 4 points
Jayden Gardner: 13 points
Reece Beekman: 4 points
Armaan Franklin: 14 points (4 threes)
Ben Vander Plas: 13 points (3 threes)
Taine Murray: 12 points (1 three)
Isaac McKneely: 9 points (3 threes)
Chase Coleman: 2 points
Ryan Dunn: 10 points
Kadin Shedrick: 15 points
Isaac Traudt: 12 points (4 threes)
Leon Bond III: 10 points
