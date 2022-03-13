Skip to main content

Selection Sunday: Virginia Basketball Misses First NCAA Tournament Since 2013

The Cavaliers did not receive a March Madness bid for the first time in nine years

For the first time since the 2012-2013 season, the Virginia Cavaliers were not selected to participate in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. 

After finishing the regular season sixth in the ACC standings with a record of 18-12 and 12-8 in ACC play, the Cavaliers needed to win at least two or three games in the ACC Tournament to be in the conversation for an-large bid. UVA defeated Louisville 51-50 in the second round, but then suffered a blowout 63-43 loss to No. 3 seed North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals. 

That defeat solidified Virginia's postseason fate and the Cavaliers will now await a selection to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), consisting of 32 teams who did not receive a March Madness bid. 

The NIT selection show is at 9pm ET on Sunday and will be broadcast on ESPNU. 

