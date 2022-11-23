Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball to Play in 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament

Virginia, West Virginia, SMU, and Wisconsin make up the four-team field for the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off
Virginia will head to Fort Myers, Florida for its November non-conference tournament in the 2023-2024 college basketball season. 

The four-team Beach Division field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced on Wednesday. The tournament will feature West Virginia, SMU, Wisconsin, and Virginia and will take place November 20-22 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. 

With Virginia winning the Continental Tire Main Event Championship this past weekend in Las Vegas, the Cavaliers have claimed eight November tournament titles in the last nine seasons: Emerald Coast Classic, Charleston Classic, Barclays Center Classic, Corpus Christi Challenge, NIT Season Tip-Off, Battle 4 Atlantis, Legends Classic, and the Continental Tire Main Event.

The four programs playing in the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off have combined for 92 NCAA Tournament appearances and 82 conference regular season or tournament championships. 

Virginia is 4-2 all-time against Wisconsin, including a a 53-46 win over the Badgers in 2018 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. UVA and SMU have met only one time, a 76-73 victory for the Cavaliers in 2013 in Corpus Christi. West Virginia holds a 10-9 advantage in the all-time series against Virginia. UVA beat WVU at Madison Square Garden in 2015, but the Mountaineers have taken each of the two meetings since then. 

For information on how to buy tickets and register for travel packages for the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off, see www.fortmyerstipoff.com/travel

