Skip to main content

Virginia Cancels Basketball Game vs. Northern Iowa in Wake of Shooting

Monday's UVA men's basketball game against Northern Iowa has been canceled following the fatal shooting that occurred at UVA on Sunday night
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following the fatal shootings of three Virginia football players at the University of Virginia on Sunday night, the UVA men's basketball game against Northern Iowa scheduled for Monday night has been canceled. 

Virginia is scheduled to travel to Las Vegas later this week to participate in the Continental Tire Main Event. UVA is scheduled to face Baylor on Friday at 7pm. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia football players Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
Football

Three Virginia Football Players Killed in Shooting at UVA

By Matt Newton
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia.
Football

Ex-Virginia Football Player Named Suspect in Fatal Shootings at UVA

By Matt Newton
2025 recruit Acaden Lewis on a visit to the Virginia men's basketball program with UVA head coach Tony Bennett.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Hosts Three Class of 2025 Recruits

By Matt Newton
Alexia Smith drives to the basket during the Virginia women's basketball game against Wake Forest at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Virginia Women's Basketball Routs Wake Forest 72-52 to Win ACC Opener

By Kathleen Boyce
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Malachi Fields celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia WR Malachi Fields Dazzles in Return From Injury

By Matt Newton
Alexa Spaanstra, Haley Hopkins, and Lia Godfrey celebrate after scoring a goal during the Virginia women's soccer NCAA match against Fairleigh Dickinson at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

UVA Women's Soccer Downs Fairleigh Dickinson 4-0, Advances to NCAA 2nd Round

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs with the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (87) defends during the first half at Scott Stadium.
Football

Horrid Start Dooms Virginia in 37-7 Blowout Loss to Pitt

By Matt Newton
Xavier Brown, Billy Kemp IV, and Sean Wilson during the Virginia football game against North Carolina at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia Football vs. Pittsburgh | Scores and Updates

By Matt Newton