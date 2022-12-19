Skip to main content

Virginia Drops to No. 6 in Latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The Cavaliers dropped four spots to No. 6 after suffering their first loss of the season to Houston
Virginia (8-1) fell four spots to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll after suffering its first loss of the season to Houston on Saturday. The Cougars moved up two spots to No. 3, sitting behind No. 2 UConn and No. 1 Purdue. No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Arizona round out the top five. 

UVA is one of four ACC teams in the AP Top 25, joining No. 14 Duke, No. 21 Virginia Tech, and No. 22 Miami. The Cavaliers are set to visit the Hurricanes on Tuesday night. 

Virginia is 2-1 against teams currently ranked in the Top 25, having lost to No. 3 Houston and beaten No. 12 Baylor and No. 16 Illinois. 

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 7

  1. Purdue (11-0)
  2. UConn (12-0)
  3. Houston (11-1)
  4. Kansas (10-1)
  5. Arizona (10-1)
  6. Virginia (8-1)
  7. Texas (9-1)
  8. Tennessee (9-2)
  9. Alabama (9-2)
  10. Arkansas (10-1)
  11. Gonzaga (9-3)
  12. Baylor (7-2)
  13. UCLA (10-2)
  14. Duke (10-2)
  15. Mississippi State (11-0)
  16. Illinois (8-3)
  17. Wisconsin (9-2)
  18. Indiana (8-3)
  19. Kentucky (7-3)
  20. TCU (9-1)
  21. Virginia Tech (11-1)
  22. Miami (11-1)
  23. Auburn (9-2)
  24. Marquette (9-3)
  25. Arizona State (11-1)

Others receiving votes: Maryland (78), West Virginia (74), Xavier (71), Charleston (68), New Mexico (64), Memphis (59), North Carolina (36), Ohio State (33), Iowa State (26), Iowa (21), San Diego State (16), Utah State (10), Texas Tech (10), Michigan State (7), USC (7), Kansas State (5), Saint Mary's (1)

Virginia plays at No. 22 Miami on Tuesday at 8:30pm on the ACC Network. 

