Virginia in Line for No. 1 AP Ranking After Houston and Texas Losses

With losses to No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas, UVA could be No. 1 in the AP poll on Monday for the first time since 2018
Losses by No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas this week could result in Virginia reaching the No. 1 spot in the AP poll for the first time since the end of the 2017-2018 season.

No. 2 Texas suffered its first loss of the season in a 85-78 overtime defeat to No. 17 Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. A blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday won't be enough for the Longhorns to avoid falling at least a few spots. 

It appears that the Virginia-Houston matchup next Saturday in Charlottesville will not be the No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle that many were hoping for, but it should still be a must-watch showdown between two of the best teams in the country. Houston will lose its No. 1 ranking after suffering a 71-65 loss at home to No. 8 Alabama on Saturday. 

Virginia (8-0) retained its spot at No. 3 in last week's AP poll and received three first-place votes, while No. 4 Purdue (10-0) received eight first-place votes. Both the Cavaliers and the Boilermakers notched close-call victories this week, with UVA defeating JMU 55-50 and Purdue escaping Lincoln with a 65-62 win at Nebraska. No. 5 UConn (11-0) could make an outside argument for No. 1 after blowing out two opponents this week, including a 75-54 win at Florida. The Huskies also own an 82-67 victory over Alabama. 

UVA's last stint at No. 1 was over a five-week period to end the 2017-2018 season. Virginia has been ranked No. 1 in four different seasons in program history: 1980-1981, 1981-1982, 1982-1983, and 2017-2018. 

The week 6 AP Top 25 men's basketball poll will be revealed on Monday at noon. Virginia is set to take on Houston on Saturday, December 17th at 2pm at John Paul Jones Arena. 

