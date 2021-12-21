Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Virginia Makes Top Six for 2023 Five-Star London Johnson
    Virginia Makes Top Six for 2023 Five-Star London Johnson

    Tony Bennett is in the running for one of the best point guards in the class of 2023
    Tony Bennett is in the running for one of the best point guards in the class of 2023

    One of the top point guards in the class of 2023 has narrowed his list of schools to six. London Johnson, a 6'4", 165-pound point guard from Norcross, Georgia, is set to announce his commitment in the next couple of months to one of the following six schools: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, NC State, USC, and Virginia. 

    On 247Sports, Johnson is rated a four-star prospect, the sixth-ranked point guard in the country and the third-ranked player in Georgia from the class of 2023. Rivals.com rates Johnson as a five-star recruit. 

    Johnson told Rivals the following on his recruitment with Virginia: "I like Coach [Tony] Bennett and Coach [Jason] Williford. We have a great connection and I could see myself fitting in there. On film, they showed me how I could fit into what they do." 

