Virginia Makes Top Six for 2023 Five-Star London Johnson

One of the top point guards in the class of 2023 has narrowed his list of schools to six. London Johnson, a 6'4", 165-pound point guard from Norcross, Georgia, is set to announce his commitment in the next couple of months to one of the following six schools: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, NC State, USC, and Virginia.

On 247Sports, Johnson is rated a four-star prospect, the sixth-ranked point guard in the country and the third-ranked player in Georgia from the class of 2023. Rivals.com rates Johnson as a five-star recruit.

Johnson told Rivals the following on his recruitment with Virginia: "I like Coach [Tony] Bennett and Coach [Jason] Williford. We have a great connection and I could see myself fitting in there. On film, they showed me how I could fit into what they do."

