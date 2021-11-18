Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Coppin State

How will the Hoos perform in their first game since the blowout loss at Houston? Everything you need to know about the Cavaliers’ Friday night matchup with the Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena

The Cavaliers will be eager to get back on the court and back in the win column after a lopsided 67-47 loss at No. 15 Houston. Not a whole lot went well for Virginia on Tuesday night and the Cougars exposed a number of issues on both sides of the ball that the Hoos must address if they want to be competitive with good teams like Houston this season. UVA returns home Friday night for a much-needed tune-up game against the Coppin State Eagles, who just won their first game of the season and come into this game with a 1-5 record.

Game Details

Who: Coppin State Eagles (1-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-2)

When: Friday, November 19th at 7:00pm

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville Virginia

How to watch: Regional Sports Networks

All-time series: Virginia leads 2-0

Last meeting: Virginia defeated Coppin State 97-40 on November 16th, 2018 at John Paul Jones Arena.

By the Numbers

Virginia By the Numbers Coppin State 59.3 Points Per Game 59.8 61.7 Opponent PPG 79.0 39.7% Field Goal % 34.1% 43.9% Opponent FG % 43.0% 31.5% Three-Point FG % 27.4% 45.9% Opponent 3PT FG % 33.9% -7 Rebounding Margin -100 -2 Turnover Margin -4

Opponent Outlook: Coppin State

Coppin State began the season with five straight losses, with each defeat coming by at least a double-digit margin, including an 89-54 loss at No. 24 UConn. One of the main issues for the Eagles is rebounding, as they have been outrebounded by their opponents by a combined 100 rebounds this season. In one game, Coppin State lost the rebound battle 20-50 in a 97-72 loss to DePaul. Needless to say, the Cavaliers should have a much easier time controlling the glass against the Eagles than they did trying to hold the athletic and aggressive Houston Cougars at bay.

Coppin State finally picked up its first victory of the season on Wednesday, defeating Loyola (Maryland). The Eagles still lost the rebound battle by five, but behind five threes and 19 points from Kyle Cardaci off the bench, and 15 points from Tyree Corbett, the Eagles were able to beat the Greyhounds 71-49.

Corbett (11.8 ppg) is one of two players on Coppin State averaging double figures in scoring, joining leading scorer Jesse Zarzuela (13.2 ppg). Coppin State does not shoot the ball very well, currently sitting at 27.4% from three-point range this season as a team. Hopefully, Virginia can improve on its three-point shooting defense, as the Cavaliers currently allow their opponents to shoot threes at a 45.9% clip this season. UVA’s opponents have made 28 threes through three games so far.

What to Watch For

Tony Bennett continues to experiment with different lineups

While Virginia’s starting five is unlikely to change, we have seen Tony Bennett go to his bench early in games and use those players in a varied mix of lineups. Carson McCorkle checked into the game against Houston very early in the game. He and Taine Murray both logged seven minutes and Virginia had seven players get at least 20 minutes of action against Houston, including Kody Stattmann and Francisco Caffaro off the bench. As the UVA coaching staff makes tweaks to both the Virginia offense and defense, expect them to use a variety of lineups, especially in this game against Coppin State.

Offensive adjustments

It should not be difficult for Virginia’s defense to somewhat regain its form against a Coppin State team which has not shot the ball well this season. The UVA offense is a different question. After taking a positive step forward in the win over Radford, it seems like the Cavalier offense took three steps back against Houston. Virginia made just 15 field goals in the game on 34.9% shooting. Many of those made field goals were tough contested shots and quite a few of them were the result of broken plays after Houston had disrupted the flow of UVA’s offense. With the exception of a few open threes in the first half, the Virginia offense rarely produced a good clean look from anywhere on the floor. Some of that can and should be attributed to Houston’s swarming defense. But, Virginia’s blocker-mover offense was entirely ineffective as a method for generating open shots. UVA shot 4/19 from three and made zero three-pointers in the second half. Virginia must take this opportunity against Coppin State to make serious offensive adjustments and execute those changes at a high level.

Repeat of the 2018 meeting?

When Virginia and Coppin State last met, the Cavaliers delivered one of their most impressive performances (both offensively and defensively) of the Tony Bennett era. On November 16th, 2018, UVA hosted Coppin State at JPJ and crushed the Eagles 97-40. De’Andre Hunter had 20 points and Mamadi Diakite had 18 points. All told, 12 different Cavaliers made a field goal in the game, including Grant Kersey, who drained a three late in the contest. I’m not sure I see this 2021-2022 Virginia team scoring 97 points in any game this season, but the example of UVA’s game against Coppin State in 2018 does give these Hoos something to work towards in this matchup. The Cavaliers can and should win this game by a wide margin. Significant improvements in offensive and defensive efficiency, even against Coppin State, will give a much-needed confidence boost for the Hoos as they head into next week’s Legends Classic against a pair of Power Six opponents in Georgia and either Northwestern or Providence.

