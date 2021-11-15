Game Preview: Virginia Basketball at No. 15 Houston

What do the Cavaliers have to do to beat the 15th-ranked Cougars in their first road game of the season?

After struggling in a loss against Navy to open the season, Virginia bounced back with a 73-52 victory over Radford on Friday night. UVA played much better defense and the offense was led by Armaan Franklin, who shook off his opening-night shooting woes to make five three-pointers in a 21-point performance. Fellow transfer Jayden Gardner chipped in 18 points and seven rebounds for the Hoos, who picked up their first victory of the season. Virginia played much better in game number 2, but the Cavaliers will have to take another big step forward if they are going to pull off the win on the road over No. 15 Houston on Tuesday night.

In a rematch of the 1984 Final Four, Virginia and Houston will meet in a battle between two of the top programs in college basketball. UVA won the ACC Regular Season championship last season, while Houston won the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship in 2021. The Cougars also advanced to the 2021 Final Four, while the Cavaliers, of course, won the National Championship in 2019. Both programs have experienced great success in recent years and both teams will be looking to pick up a marquee non-conference victory in Houston on Tuesday night.

Game Details

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (1-1) at No. 15 Houston Cougars (2-0)

When: Tuesday, November 16th at 8:00pm

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

How to watch: ESPN

All-time series: The series between Virginia and Houston is tied at 3-3. The Cavaliers and Cougars first met in 1982 in a game played in Tokyo, Japan. Virginia and Houston also squared off in the Final Four of the 1984 NCAA Tournament, with No. 2 seed Houston prevailing over No. 7 seed Virginia 49-47 behind a double-double by Hakeem Olajuwon.

Last meeting: Virginia defeated Houston 72-54 on December 9th, 1989 at University Hall.

By the Numbers

Virginia By the Numbers Houston 63.5 Points Per Game 76.1 59.0 Opponent PPG 58.2 41.8% Field Goal % 43.5% 41.5% Opponent FG % 37.8% 37.1% Three-Point FG % 35.4% 41.5% Opponent 3PT FG % 29.0% -3 Rebounding Margin +7 -8 Turnover Margin +13

Opponent Outlook: Houston

Last season, Houston went on an incredible run, going 28-4, winning the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, and advancing to the Final Four for the first time since 1984, when the Cougars defeated Virginia in the semifinals, before falling to Georgetown in the National Championship Game. Houston had the second-best scoring defense in the country, the best defense in terms of opponent field goal percentage, and the Cougars were third-best in offensive rebounding. Houston fell to eventual National Champion Baylor in the NCAA semifinals.

Although Houston lost two of its top three scorers from a season ago in Quentin Grimes and Dejon Jarreau, it appears that guard Marcus Sasser is well on his way to a superb junior season, averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. Sasser is tied for 12th in the nation in scoring so far and is shooting 44.4% from three and 48.5% from the field. Sasser is joined in the back court by Kyler Edwards, who many Virginia fans will remember from when UVA faced Edwards and Texas Tech in the National Championship in 2019. Edwards had 12 points as a freshman in Texas Tech’s loss to Virginia in the National Championship. After three years in Lubbock, Edwards transferred to Houston, where he is averaging 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game so far.

Like Virginia, Houston struggled in its first game of the season against Hofstra, but the Cougars were able to escape with an 83-75 victory in overtime in the season opener. Houston bounced back in the next game, a 79-46 blowout victory over Rice. Offensive rebounding and transition offense have been the hallmarks of Houston’s outstanding play under Kelvin Sampson in recent years and this season figures to be no different. The Cougars have scored 28 fast break points this season and are already top 15 in the country in offensive rebounds.

What to Watch For

Marcus Sasser vs. Reece Beekman

Reece Beekman is off to a fantastic start to the season on defense, as the sophomore has already racked up 10 steals and shown extremely impressive defensive instincts, particularly in applying on-ball pressure. Beekman will likely be assigned to guard Marcus Sasser, who averages 25.5 points per game, in what should be a very competitive and entertaining matchup. How that matchup fares will be a major factor in determining the victor of this game.

Rebounding Battle

Virginia has been out-rebounded 65-62 through its first two games so far and has given up 21 offensive rebounds. Houston historically thrives off of offensive rebounding and second chance points. The Cavaliers will need to be more physical and make the effort plays on the defensive glass in order to give themselves a chance to beat the Cougars.

Three-Point Shooting and Three-Point Defense

As compared to the season opener against Navy, Virginia did much better in the Radford game both in terms of shooting the three and defending against the three. Against Navy, Virginia shot 25.0% from three and allowed the Midshipmen to shoot 52.4% from three-point range, including 11 three-pointers made. Against Radford, behind a brilliant shooting performance from Armaan Franklin, UVA shot 47.4% from three and held the Highlanders to just 30.0% from three. Houston has the shooters, namely Marcus Sasser and Kyler Edwards, to make Virginia pay if they are left alone on the perimeter. The Cavaliers will have to make sure to bring a stingy perimeter defense with them to Houston on Tuesday night.

