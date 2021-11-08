Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Navy

The wait is over. The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team returns to action for the first time since March on Tuesday night, as the Hoos host the Navy Midshipmen in the season opener at John Paul Jones Arena.

Game Details

Who: Navy Midshipmen (0-0) at Virginia Cavaliers (0-0)

When: Tuesday, November 9th at 9:00pm

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch: ACC Network

All-time series (since 1949): Virginia leads 11-10

Last meeting: Virginia defeated Navy 65-56 on December 12, 2019 at John Paul Jones Arena

By the Numbers (last season)

Virginia By the Numbers Navy 68.2 Points Per Game 71.5 60.5 Opponent PPG 67.0 47.4 Field Goal % 44.7 41.6 Opponent FG % 45.9 37.5 Three-Point FG % 32.6 33.9 Opponent 3PT FG % 33.6

Opponent Outlook: Navy

Navy had a great season in 2020-2021. The Midshipmen went 15-2 overall in the regular season, including a 12-1 record in the Patriot League. Navy earned the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League Tournament for the first time since 1997. Unfortunately, Navy’s season ended much like Virginia’s did. The team was struck by COVID-19 cases in the program at the worst time and played its first (and only) postseason game against Loyola without two starters, including All-Patriot League guard Cam Davis. Navy had defeated the Greyhounds three times in the regular season, including twice in the final week of the season. In the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament without two key players, the Midshipmen fell to Loyola 76-68 to bring their season to an end.

Navy loses graduated senior Cam Davis, who led the Midshipmen in scoring last season at 17.1 points per game. But, Navy does return its next seven leading scorers, including senior guards John Carter Jr. and Greg Summers, who both averaged in double figures scoring last season. Navy was picked to finish third in the Patriot League preseason poll this season, behind Boston University and Colgate.

What to Watch for in the Season Opener

What does Virginia’s offense look like?

UVA will defend at a high level, that much is certain as long as Tony Bennett is the head coach. The bigger question, as usual, will be who will score for the Cavaliers and how efficient the Hoos will be on that end of the floor. As has been well-documented in preseason previews, Virginia lost the bulk of its scoring from last year. Kihei Clark is expected to step up as the most experienced player on the roster, but the Cavaliers will be very reliant on contributions from newcomers like Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin as well as sophomore leaps from Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick. Those players will likely need time to develop and form chemistry together as the season goes on, so it is reasonable to expect some growing pains on the offensive end, especially early in the season.

How will the transfers adjust to the Pack Line Defense?

Given the essential value that Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner bring to the Cavaliers on offense, the two transfers are expected to start from day one. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for Franklin and Gardner to grow accustomed to Virginia’s Pack Line Defense, which is notoriously difficult for new players to pick up quickly. Franklin was a top on-ball defender in the Big Ten last season and Gardner’s quickness and athleticism as a big ought to help him effectively handle opposing ball screens. If they can lock down the fundamentals of Tony Bennett’s defensive system, Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner could end up being key components of yet another great Virginia defense.

Fans back at JPJ

Tuesday night’s game is no ordinary season opener. For the first time since March 7th, 2020, when Virginia defeated Louisville in what ended up being the final game of the season, the Cavaliers will play in front of a packed John Paul Jones Arena. Expect the fans to fill the stands and make themselves heard. It will certainly be something to witness when Virginia forces the first shot clock violation of the season.

More preview content for the 2021-2022 Virginia men's basketball season

Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men’s Basketball Roster

Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule

Tony Bennett Speaks on Kihei Clark’s Offseason Improvements as a Shooter

ACC Preseason Poll: UVA Picked to Finish Fourth, Clark Makes ACC Second-Team

UVA Basketball Ranked No. 25 in AP Preseason Poll

UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Mendenhall: Virginia “Planning” on Brennan Armstrong Playing on Saturday

UVA Field Hockey Receives NCAA Bid, Faces Maryland in First Round

John Freeman Named Virginia Sports Permanent Radio Announcer

Olamide Zaccheaus Catches Two Touchdowns in Falcons Win over Saints

Florida State Shuts Out Virginia 1-0 in ACC Women’s Soccer Championship

Virginia Women's Swim & Dive Raises National Championship Banner, Takes Down No. 5 Texas

Brennan Armstrong Gives Cautiously Optimistic Injury Update